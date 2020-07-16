Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Rachel A. Ballard, 42, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jerry D. Howard, 58, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Ligonier, was booked at 3:25 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Patricia A. Johnston, 36, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging check deception, a Class A misdemeanor. Johnston posted $3,500 bond and was released Monday.
Danny R. Burns, 58, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant referring to a court order. No further charging information provided. Burns was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle A. Gibson, 25, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a pair of warrants, one on a writ and the other on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided. Gibson was held on $500 cash bond.
Betty A. Grady, 64, of the 3300 block of East C.R. 900N, Rome City, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Grady was held on $2,500 bond.
Tina Palmerton, 57, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Palmerton was held on $2,500 bond.
Angelina M. Starkweather, 35, of the 1600 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a violation of the compulsory school attendance law. Starkweather was held on $1,000 bond.
Tyrone N. Ternet, 50, of the 100 block of Green Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ternet was held without bond.
Dustin G. Caudill, 20, of the 300 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Caudill was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel M. Lillegard, 30, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Thursday by Avilla police on charges of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Lillegard was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel R. Mapes, 33, homeless and formerly of Kendallville, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Mapes was held without bond.
Danita J. Marshall, 51, of the 800 block of South Ohio Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Marshall was held on $1,250 bond.
Adrian K. Rodriguez, 23, of the 500 block of Morton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Rodriguez was held without bond.
Krauss D. Short, 19, of the 400 block of Cadillac Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Short was held on $2,500 bond.
William R. Smit, 30, of the 800 block of Third Street, Wakonda, South Dakota, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Thursday by Avilla police on charges of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Smit was held on $2,500 bond.
