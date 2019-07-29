WATERLOO — Detectives from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post recently concluded a lengthy investigation of a DeKalb County residential burglary, resulting in the arrests of two Kendallville residents, a news release said Monday.
On June 2, DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a residential burglary in the 4000 block of C.R. 4, north of Waterloo. The responding officers found the residence ransacked, with numerous items reported as being stolen, including a pickup truck.
On June 3, DeKalb deputies were called back to the residence, as the previously stolen truck was reported to have returned to the property. A search of the property was conducted, but no suspects were found at the time. Police believed the suspects were frightened and fled the scene upon the deputies’ arrival. Indiana State Police detectives and an ISP crime scene technician were called to assist with the processing of evidence recovered at the scene, and ISP was requested to continue the investigation.
On July 19, after developing leads in their investigation, Indiana State Police detectives were led to a Kendallville residence on Sherman Street to speak with Cole M. Hankins, 37, of Kendallville, one of their primary suspects. When detectives attempted to make contact with Hankins at the Sherman Street home, a barricaded standoff ensued for a short period of time. Hankins eventually surrendered to the detectives and was taken into custody on an outstanding Noble County arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine. Further interviews of the suspect and a witness confirmed Hankins’ involvement in the DeKalb County burglary, along with a second female suspect, Robyn L. Funk, 48, of Kendallville.
After reviewing the state police investigation, the DeKalb County prosecutor’s office issued arrest warrants for both Hankins and Funk on numerous felony charges related to the burglary incident. Both are currently incarcerated in the DeKalb County Jail.
Hankins is charged with two counts of burglary, a Level 4 felony; two counts of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Funk is charged with two counts of burglary, a Level 4 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Indiana State Police said its detectives were assisted in the investigation by the Kendallville Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and the DeKalb County and Noble County prosecutors’ offices.
