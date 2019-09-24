LAGRANGE — There are birders, and then there are birders.
And then there is LaGrange County’s Sam Plew.
Plew is a birder unlike almost any other birder. Plew has an almost encyclopedia like knowledge of regional birds and their songs, a passion he first realized when he was only 5 years old.
“My grandma lived in Florida and I remember going down there and seeing totally different kinds of birds, and I was like ‘wow, how come we don’t see these at home?’” he recalled. “That was the introduction to what became birding to me.”
By age 8, Plew said he was getting serious about birding.
That year, while a student at what was then Parkside Elementary School, his principal asked him to come outside and see if he could identify a bird that recently showed up in the area and was now sitting in a pine tree on the school property. Plew, only 8 at the time, identified that bird as a long-eared owl, a rare bird in northern Indiana.
The bird stayed around for about three weeks, he recalled, and as word got out that a long-eared owl was in LaGrange, people started coming from as far away as Tennessee just to see the rare owl.
“That owl became kind of a local celebrity in the school for a while,” Plew said. “That kind of helped me out too. I knew that I did my part.”
These days, Plew is a teacher, helping elementary students at Lakeland Primary School learn to read.
He goes out birding about four times a week for an hour or two a trip.
“Family comes first, school comes next, and I have a really supportive wife,” he said. “I go out for an hour just to kind of get that stress off.”
Northern Indiana, Plew explained, is a great place to go birding. LaGrange County is part of the Mississippi Flyway, a 2,300 mile long watershed of more than 1.5 million square miles. It is one of most heavily used migration corridors for waterfowl and other birds.
In addition to being part of that important flyway, LaGrange County still has numerous heavily wooded lots, and dozens of wetlands, 70 plus lakes and abundant rivers and steams. One of his favorite locations to go birding is the 9,000-plus-acre Mongo Fish and Wildlife Area.
Plew said his love of birding grew out of a love for nature.
“I enjoy being in nature and birds happen to be that one thing I look toward the most,” he said. “Also when I’m feeling stressed out, spending time in the woods is a great way for my mind to slow down.”
Plew has managed to make birding a competition, but a competition with himself.
“I have a goal of the birds I want to see,” he explained. “I do a list every month, so I try to beat my number from last year. I’m a data guy. I like the data.”
Many times, Plew can identify a bird with just a simple glance, or a call.
“I’ve gotten to the point where I know most of the sounds, I know most of the shapes … I just see a bird and know,” he said.
After each outing, Plew carefully records information about the birds he observed. That data is then freely shared with other birders around the world on eBird, a free online bird observation database that provides scientists, researchers and amateur naturalists with real-time data about bird distribution and abundance. eBird is operated by Cornell University’s Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Plew said he averages about 120 unique bird identifications a month June through September. The rest of year he averages about 80-90 bird identifications a month. A few years ago, he set a personal best, observing and identifying 201 different birds in a single month.
In addition to sharing his observations on eBird, Plew also is the administrator of the LaGrange County birding page on Facebook. Plew regularly interacts with hundreds of other local birders, sharing pictures and information about the birds they’ve observed.
Plew’s favorite bird is the Great Horned Owl, a bird of prey large enough to take an adult skunk.
“Any bird that can take out a skunk … well, he’s bad,” he said laughing.
One of his birding highlights was spotting and snapping a picture of a black rail in a LaGrange County pasture. Normally a coast bird because of its preference for salt waters, the bird was first spotted by a local friend who heard its call early in the morning and looked it up in his bird book. That birder got a hold of Plew who visited the wet pasture and snapped only the second ever picture taken of a black rail in Indiana.
“That was a real thrill to see,” Plew said.
Plew is now teaching his own son, Seth, about nature and birds. Seth often tags along with Plew, counting the birds Plew spots. He shares information about his observations and photos on the LaGrange County birding Facebook page.
Plew said he loves that the data he gathers while in the woods and then posts on worldwide eBird website helps others with research. Information on eBird is shared freely around the globe.
“Your sighting might make a difference for someone else,” he explained. “The information you just uploaded for fun might just help someone else write a college thesis.”
