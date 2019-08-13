ALBION — 5 to Thrive is a series of five half-day sessions designed to help people discover what makes Noble County a great place to live, work and play.
The program is one made possible by Thrive Noble County, an initiative that supports five “pillars” necessary for any rural community to flourish. Thrive recognizes the challenges that employers face in attracting and retaining talent. The 5 to Thrive program is designed to help emerging leaders who seek personal development, those considering relocating to Noble County, newcomers to the communities of Noble County who want to learn more about amenities and services are available, people looking to meet leaders in our communities and to network, and people who have lived in the area for some time but may not know about more recent development initiatives and opportunities.
5 to Thrive participants will begin by joining in a community conversation facilitated by leaders from across the region. Each session throughout the course will feature a different pillar. They include entrepreneurial growth, youth engagement, leadership development, community investment, and cultural enhancement. Sessions will be held at a variety of locations. At the end of 5 to Thrive, participants will be encouraged to continue to pursue their own passions by putting ideas into action, and Thrive Noble County’s leadership team of volunteers will be available to help them continue to network and connect.
Enrollment is underway. 5 to Thrive begins on Sept. 11. Cost is $250 per person and includes all sessions and a celebration luncheon. Financial assistance and full scholarships are available. Find more information, and register, at www.thrivenoblecounty.com/5-to-thrive or call the Freedom Academy at 347-0887.
