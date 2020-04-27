ALBION — For firms are interested in building Noble County’s proposed annex building in downtown Albion.
Over the next two weeks, county leaders plan to interview the construction managers ahead of potentially selecting one on May 11.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is coordinating the annex project for the county, received responses from construction managers who would like to lead the estimated $14.55-$15.17 million project.
Fetters Construction of Auburn; The Hagerman Group, Fort Wayne; Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne; and The Skillman Corporation, Merrillville; responded to the county’s call for construction managers.
Noble County is planning to utilizing a method called “construction manager as constructor,” which means the chosen firm will serve as both adviser in the development phase and as general contractor overseeing the construction.
As part of that process, the construction manager also delivers a promised price and the construction is then completed at their risk, with the manager assuming the risk for cost and performance.
In exchange for the risk, the construction manager is able to do some of the work itself and has control over subcontracting decisions without requiring input of the owner.
For government projects, with administrators who only meet periodically, one benefit that process has is speed, as the manager can make decisions and keep the project moving.
Noble County is planning the annex project in order to bring almost all of its offices under two roofs instead of more than a half dozen spread out across Albion.
The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office building west of the courthouse will be demolished later this year to clear the site and make way for the new building.
Once completed, the courthouse will contain courts, probation and the clerk’s office, while most other administrative departments as well as the prosecutor and public defender will be located in the annex.
The only outlying department that won’t move into downtown is the Noble County Surveyor’s Office, which will eventually relocate from the south annex to the Noble County Highway Department campus on S.R. 8. That decision was made both because the surveyor works closely with highway on drainage projects but also because the surveyor’s office has multiple vehicles that will be better stored at the highway complex.
After receiving the chunky proposal booklets from the four construction manager firms, the Noble County Commissioners set up a tentative interview schedule for next week. Smith, along with Commissioner President Gary Leatherman and attorney Dennis Graft will interview firms and then report back with a recommendation.
The commissioners could select their chosen firm at their May 11 meeting.
