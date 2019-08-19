ROME CITY — The Noble County Conventions and Visitors Bureau got a facelift.
Tuesday evening, the CVB invited people to the Gene Stratton-Porter Carriage House to celebrate the group’s new brand.
The new logo features cool greens and blues, along with a cattail on water.
CVB Interim Executive Director Emily Schneider said she hopes the logo continues to make people want to spend time here.
“I’m really proud of how far Noble County has come,” Schneider said.
It’s been a year in the running to get to the launch, Schneider said. The CVB worked with Propeller Marketing, a firm out of Fishers, to determine who is thinking about visiting Noble County and how to let them know what it has to offer.
“It’s been a lot of research, understanding who we’re trying to reach, how we can best reach them and then implementing that into our design,” Schneider said.
From that, she said the CVB has determined couples over 49 are who is most interested in visiting.
“We’re looking for people who can come here, spend time, spend money and contribute to making Noble County a better place to live, work and play,” Schneider said.
Now that the new brand is unveiled, Schneider said advertising will begin mostly in the Indianapolis and Chicago areas.
Gary Gatman, vice president of the CVB board, said he hopes the new brand helps people realize what Noble County has to offer.
“We have a lot of hidden treasures in this county, and I think if we all work collectively, it’s going to do a lot to promote those to people in the surrounding counties and beyond,” Gatman said.
For example, Gatman said when he lived in Fort Wayne, he didn’t know the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion or the Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville existed.
“I think that’s fairly common,” Gatman said of people not knowing what’s in Noble County. “It’s not unusual.”
Though Gatman said the CVB will keep working to market the county, he encouraged people from here to spread the word when they travel about what they should come and see.
