KENDALLVILLE — In a 180-day school year, East Noble students spend anywhere from 58-74 hours of instructional time preparing for and taking standardized tests.
As far as the district officials are concerned, those are several days of instructional time that could be better spent doing just about anything else.
The conversation at Wednesday’s school board meeting came just a few weeks after the state released scores on the new standardized test, ILEARN. East Noble posted the lowest passing rate of any school district in Noble or LaGrange counties at 26.9%, although the other districts didn’t do much better. With the exception of Westview, no other district topped more than 33%.
Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon gave a short presentation to board members simply recapping how much time is spent on testing each year.
For K-2 students, they’re taking 25 hours of tests each school year, although some may be subjected to more since a new dyslexia screener can take up to 18 hours on its own if a student needs more screening. Grades 3-5 also take 25 hours of test each year.
At the middle school level, the testing drops down a little bit to 22 hours for grades 6-8.
Then at the high school level, students grades 9-12 have to take 38 hours of tests — and that number doesn’t include Advanced Placement tests, or retakes of the SAT or ACT.
On top of that, every grade level goes through about 36 hours of test prep, which includes things like logging in, participating in technology stress tests and learning how to use different testing platforms.
When you add all of those hours up, literal days out of the school calendar are consumed by nothing but testing. And, in the end, when a test like ILEARN only comes back with a 27% pass rate, some of these tests don’t even give the school district back usable benchmarking data.
Simply put, there’s better way to use classroom days, Lamon said.
“I would prefer we spend our time educating instead of testing,” she said.
Indiana law doesn’t allow parents to opt their children out of testing, meaning that every student is compelled to participate in all the tests.
School board member Kara Hand said her children don’t view testing as important, especially since it doesn’t have an impact on them.
“My kids just don’t take it seriously. There’s just too much and it doesn’t affect their grade,” Hand said.
“There’s no value to the student,” Superintendent Ann Linson agreed.
Unlike a in-class test over a book students read or a spelling test, the goal of standardized testing is to grade teachers and school districts. But because of the way the tests are written and administered and because passing rates so low, most educators see little link between scores on the tests and the teaching that’s happening.
Indiana spent more than $40 million in developing ILEARN. The statewide passing rate was only 37.1% and the state has already decided the testing scores won’t be factored in school accountability grades next year, which defeats the purpose of the entire exercise.
School board president Dan Beall bemoaned both the money wasted by the state and the money school districts are spending on teaching staff that is administering tests instead of actually teaching.
Lamon said that attitudes toward testing may be changing and it’s possible state lawmakers may start rethinking Indiana’s procedures.
“We’re going to start to see a bigger push for ‘Is all of this testing necessary for students?’”
