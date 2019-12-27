FORT WAYNE — Multiple Indiana State Police troopers serving northeast Indiana were recognized for years of service, including three troopers assigned to Noble and LaGrange counties.
The Fort Wayne Post recognized eight members on its roster who had hit five-year-increment anniversaries with the state police.
Among those were Master Trooper Kody Buell, Master Trooper Brian Kreger and Master Trooper Christopher Levitt, all of whom have 15 years of experience on the force.
Buell currently has a patrol assignment in the Fort Wayne District’s north zone, patrolling Steuben and LaGrange Counties. His previous assignments included serving as a District Duty Officer at the Fort Wayne Post from 2014-2019, and a member of the Indiana State Police Motorcycle Patrol from 2007-2014. Buell also currently serves as one of the district’s Field Training Officers, developing and supervising probationary Trooper’s as they begin their career after the ISP Recruit Academy. Buell is a 2000 graduate of Angola High School, and a 2003 graduate of Tri-State University (A.S. Criminal Justice), and a 2011 graduate of Trine University (B.S. Criminal Justice).
Kreger is currently assigned patrol duties in the Fort Wayne District’s north zone, patrolling Noble and LaGrange Counties since 2007. Prior to being assigned to the Fort Wayne Post, Kreger was assigned to the ISP Toll Road Post where he served from 2004-2007. Additional previous assignments include the Meth Suppression Unit and the Tactical Intervention Platoon. Prior to serving as a State Trooper, Kreger worked for the Albion Police Department and the Kendallville Police Department. He is a 1997 graduate of Central Noble High School, and a 1999 graduate of ITT Technical Institute.
Levitt is currently assigned to road patrol duties, working primarily in northern Allen, DeKalb, and Noble counties. Along with his patrol assignment, Levitt has been assigned to the Tactical Intervention Platoon for over 11 years. Prior to being assigned to the Fort Wayne Post, Levitt was assigned to the Toll Road Post. He is a 1990 graduate of Northrop High School, and a United States Army veteran.
