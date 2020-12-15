ALBION — When Noble County Coroner-elect Lisa Strebig takes office Jan. 1, she will be changing some procedures and likely saving some money for taxpayers of Noble County.
Current Coroner Joan Cripe chose not to seek re-election. Strebig, a deputy coroner since 2002, emerged on top in a four-way Republican race for the office in July’s primary election.
Prior to starting as deputy coroner in 2002, Strebig worked in emergency medical services for more than two decades. She has most recently served as Cripe’s top deputy.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, Strebig detailed some changes she would like to see in the wife the coroner’s office operates.
One of the biggest changes will involve transporting bodies for autopsies in Fort Wayne. Currently, local funeral homes are paid to provide the service at a cost that varies by funeral home.
The minimum cost is $100 per transport, with some funeral homes charging $150 or more.
Strebig said at least one funeral home has said it will increase its per transport cost by an additional $100.
So Strebig, working with Noble County Sheriff Max Weber, has arranged to have one of the vans Weber will be taking out of service to be outfitted as a transport vehicle. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office has donated a cot and tray that will go in the rear of the van, with the cost estimate for installing a locking mechanism for the cot inside the van at $1,000, Strebig said.
A deputy coroner will be utilized to drive the van to the autopsy location in Fort Wayne. This deputy coroner would receive $75 per transport.
“It’s half of what we’re paying right now,” Strebig said.
She added that deputies will be trained to draw their own labs for toxicology screen, all of which will be sent to a company which will charge the county less than is being currently paid in some instances.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners:
• Heard from Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith that the county’s Community Crossings grant money will be used to do concrete work at Brookside Estates in Kendallville.
“There are certain sections (of pavement) that got really bad and will need replaced,” Smith said.
The county’s portion of the Community Crossing grant will be approximately $123,000, with the highway department coming up with the additional 25% necessary to do the work.
• Approved a $1,000 software update for the Noble County Health Department.
• Approved the hiring of a summer intern for the Noble County Geographic Information System Office. GIS director Steve Hook had requested the intern to do programming over the summer for a maximum of 150 hours at a rate of $15 per hour.
• Took under advisement a variety of bids opened by the Noble County Highway Department from vendors offering to provide numerous materials and services to the county in 2021. The bids would be evaluated and voted on as soon as the commissioners next scheduled meeting, Monday, Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.