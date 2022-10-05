LAGRANGE — Dr. Traci Blaize formally became the new Lakeland superintendent Monday night. Blaize signed a contract with the school district’s Board of Trustees at Monday night’s regular board meeting.
Blaize had been acting as the school district’s interim superintendent since August when Lakeland’s former superintendent, Dr. Greg Baker, resigned after only a year on the job. Blaize had been serving as the principal of Lakeland Primary School and the director of Lakeland’s preschool program.
Lakeland School Board of Trustees President Brett Bateman said Blaize and her deep roots in the community, as well as her long association with Lakeland, made her the right person for the superintendent’s job.
“Her lifelong dedication to the Lakeland School Corporation and her relationship with the entire Lakeland staff made her the right person,” he said.
Blaize is a 1990 graduate of Lakeland High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in education in 1994 from Butler University. She earned her master’s in curriculum and instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1999 and her principal certification from Ball State in 2003. She completed her doctorate in educational leadership at the University of Wyoming in 2017.
In a new release issued by the school’s administrative office, Blaize said she is responsible for keeping Lakeland running in a “safe, fiscally responsible manner while helping all employees and students find success.”
She added that her personal goal is “to spread love and laughter wherever I go.”
Blaize worked as a middle school special education teacher for East Noble from 1994 until 1998, and then as a high school special education teacher for Lakeland from 1998 until 2001. She served as the Lakeland Middle School assistant principal from 2001 until 2005.
In 2005, Blaize took a job as the principal of an elementary school in Carbon County Wyoming. In 2007, she was named the new principal of the middle school in that same school district. In 2014, she became the school district’s Director of Special Education.
She returned to Lakeland in 2015 when she took over as the principal for Lima-Brighton Elementary School, and then transition to the principal’s job at Lakeland Primary School when Lakeland consolidated the school district.
