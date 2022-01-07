It’s an old idiom.
Give credit where credit is due.
Sadly, it almost never happens. Let’s try to change that, shall we?
An Illinois man suspected in the murder of a police officer was arrested the morning of Dec. 31 as the result of a major police action in Wabash County.
Multiple police agencies converged on North Manchester to apprehend Darius Sullivan, 26, from Kankakee, Illinois, who had active warrants for first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
These charges stemmed from the murder of Bradley Police Department officer Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injuries to Officer Tyler Bailey. Both officers were shot in an Illinois hotel the evening of Dec. 29.
Rittmanic was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Bailey was critically wounded, and remains hospitalized, according to an Indiana State Police press release.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers with the U.S. Marshall’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police S.W.A.T. to serve a search warrant on a residence located at 1001 N. Bond St., North Manchester.
During the execution of that warrant, two individuals were taken into custody. The other individual taken into custody, Daniel Acros of Kankakee, Illinois, is facing weapon and narcotics charges.
Both suspects were being held in the Wabash County Jail, according to police.
Assisting at the scene were the following agencies: Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Warsaw Police Department, North Manchester Police Department, Akron Police Department, North Manchester Fire Department, Manchester University Security, Lutheran EMS and the Wabash Fire Department.
All those police officers.
A cop-killer suspect.
Sullivan was not injured when he was taken into custody.
Not injured.
A man suspected of being a cop killer arrested by police.
Not injured.
Word of the heroic efforts of police to confront an allegedly violent man did not make the national news. Nor do the tens of thousands of peaceful — or at least nonviolent — interactions between police and people of all races, creeds and genders.
In some ways that makes sense. If something happens the same way a thousand times a day, it isn’t news.
In some ways, it’s a tragedy.
“That’s the norm,” Doug Harp said of the peaceful outcome in North Manchester. “It really isn’t the exception.”
Harp is a Noble County councilman. A former Noble County sheriff, he recently retired as chief of the Auburn Police Department.
The non news value of such endeavors is a tragedy because by not acknowledging the good, we end up emphasizing the evil. And before you know it, that’s all we’re talking about — the evil.
As a society, we have become quick to cast blame, to paint the negative picture with a broad brush. What if we acknowledged the good, too?
What if we took the time to thank all of those police officers for being willing to put themselves into harm’s way to arrest someone who is a definite threat to the community? The courage and heroism in facing down a potentially violent suspect is worthy of our praise and gratitude.
Another important — if certainly less dramatic example of goodness — came during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Noble County Council.
The council is composed of six Republicans and Democrat Jerry Jansen.
So of course, when it came time to elect its officers for the year — those six Republicans unanimously picked Jansen to be the body’s vice president.
Democrats and Republicans playing nice? If you watch the evening news, it’s as unheard of as the aforementioned peaceful arrest.
“It’s not about politics, it’s about people,” Harp said of the decision to vote for a Democrat as an office holder. “(Jansen) does a great job for the county.
“This is a small example of how government should work.”
As we step gingerly from 2021 to 2022, let’s remember the good. The sheepdogs in a world full of wolves. The people who look beyond partisanship.
If you want to find evil, you’ll be able to find it.
But good is even more abundant. Society would be well served to acknowledge it.
Put a grateful heart on your list of New Year’s resolutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.