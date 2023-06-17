AVILLA — The Avilla Freedom Festival kicks off Thursday and will run through Saturday with a variety of good food, good fun and good entertainment.
Following is the schedule of events:
Thursday, June 22
• 4 p.m. Food alley and craft vendors open
• 4-8 p.m. Horse and pony rides
• 4-8:30 p.m. Bounce house fun in Eley Park on West Albion Street)
• 5 p.m. Kiddie King and Queen registration, sponsored by St. James Restaurant on the main stage on West Albion Street. Competition begins at 5:30 p.m.
• 7-9 p.m. Todd Allen Herendeen on the main stage, sponsored by Avilla American Legion Post 240, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion
Friday, June 23
• 4 p.m. Food alley and craft vendors open
• 4 p.m. Kids games, sponsored by Avilla American Legion Post 240, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion
• 4-8 p.m. Horse and pony rides
• 4-8:30 p.m. Bounce house fun in Eley Park on West Albion Street)
• 5 p.m. Talent show (registration at 4:45 p.m.) on the main stage, sponsored by the Avilla Chamber of Commerce
• 5:30 p.m. — Sawdust pile for kids, Eley Park, sponsored by Josh and Lacey Detro
• 6 p.m. — Jeep cruise-in at Eley park. Awards at 8 p.m., sponsored by Avilla Motor Works
• 7-11 p.m. Big Caddy Daddy, main stage
Saturday, June 24
• 9 a.m. Car show registration, sponsored by Pretty Pooches
• 10 a.m. Horseshoe tournament
• 10 a.m. Food alley and craft vendors open
• 10 a.m. Horse and pony rides
• 11 a.m. 11th annual Freedom Festival Car Show
• noon. Cornhole tournament, registration at 11 a.m.), basketball court
• 1 p.m. Bounce house fun
• 1 p.m. Car show awards
• 2 p.m. Parade line-up, Accel Parking lot, 302 Progress Way, sponsored by Biggby Coffee
• 3 p.m. Parade, grand marshal is Ted Duehmig
• 4:30 p.m. Auto extrication, Avilla Fire Department
• 5:30 p.m. Sawdust pile for kids, sponsored by Josh and Lacey Detro
• 7-11 p.m. REKT Band, main stage
• Dusk. Fireworks by Cantor Pyrotechnics, Eley Park, sponsored by Skylar Bradley and Andy Uhl Golf Outing and Avilla Fire Department.
Rain date for the fireworks will be Sunday, June 25, at dusk.
