ROME CITY — Police are seeking information about recent vandalism at Mother Mary of Mercy, the former Way College on Northport Road, after someone defaced three statues standing on the campus.
Some painted or used markers to vandalize statues of the Virgin Mary, Joseph and a young Jesus Christ.
Larry Young, property manager reported that the vandalism occurred sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and and the afternoon on Friday, Oct. 4.
A $1,000 reward is being offered by Young for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).
Work crews had recently been on the site in recent weeks to demolish old, deteriorating dorm buildings. Rome City Town Marshal Jim Sheffield said this isn’t the first incident of people entering the Mother Mercy campus and causing damage.
The old campus, which was originally opened as a sanitarium, features cold-water cures for ailments at the Kneipp Springs. Afterward, it was operated by the Sisters of the Most Precious blood, a religious monastic order. In the 1970s, Way College took over the grounds for approximately 20 years before closing in the late 1990s.
The large and historic campus is private property, so trespassers are not allowed on the grounds.
Anyone with information should call the Rome City Police Department at 854-3113. If you would like to speak with Young directly, his contact number is 847-445-5137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.