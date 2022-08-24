KENDALLVILLE — When and how should Kendallville be doling out tax breaks to companies growing their business footprint?
Well, the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee didn't come to any major revelations, but had a length and wide-ranging discussion on the topic earlier this week.
One thing board members did agree on was looking into whether Kendallville could add a "clawback provision," which would see to recoup lost taxes if a business were to fold or leave town before the end of their abatement.
Other than that, everything was on the table for discussion.
Kendallville last made tweaks to its tax abatement guidelines in December 2018, when it changed investment amounts, updated wage requirements and de-emphasized job creation as terms for deciding when a business was deserving of a break on property taxes.
Tax abatements are tax breaks local governments can approve for industries that are investing in new real property, buildings, or in new personal property, equipment. Abatements can run up to 10 years and phase-in taxes over the period, with the business paying taxes on a percentage of the value of their new investment.
So, for example, in a 10-year tax abatement, property taxes are zero in the first year, then rise to 10% in year one, 20% in year two, 30% in year three and so on.
In general, tax abatements typically save companies about half of the taxes they otherwise would have paid if not granted the tax break.
The last time Kendallville changes it guidelines, it went with this breakdown:
• Three-year tax abatement — minimum investment of $250,000, majority of retained and new workers earn at least $15 per hour.
• Five-year tax abatement — minimum investment of $500,000, wages of at least $16.50.
• Seven-year tax abatement — minimum investment of $2.5 million, wages of $17.50 per hour
• 10-year tax abatement — minimum investment of $5 million, wages of $20 per hour.
At the time the city de-emphasized job creation, because firms were having such a difficult time finding new workers. There were also projects involve automation, where firms were added in new equipment that could be operated by fewer people due to the ongoing struggles to find and retain workers.
That situation in the labor force hasn't changed and, if anything, has only gotten worse as unemployment is even lower and finding workers has become a major battle.
"I think your resolutions and your guidelines are pretty strong," Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said, sitting in as a guest with the EDAC for the conversation.
Gatman noted that Noble County government liked Kendallville's guidelines so much they essentially copied them over to use as their rules, too. Gatman noted that it would be nice if all communities in the county had similar rules so that businesses were on an equal playing field when it came to incentives.
The first topic under discussion Monday was wages. While requiring $15-$20 wages in 2018 was reflective of the market at the time — federal arguments over $15 per hour minimum wages were raging but the reality was the local industrial market already was forced above that line to be competitive — but further tightness in the labor market and inflation have already made those wage ranges look somewhat antiquated.
Someone tossed out the idea of tweaking the low end of the wage requirement on abatements up to $18.50, to better reflect the current market, as no one around the table expected a major employer to be offering $15 per hour right now and actually getting any hires.
"There's been a lot of pressure. Supply and demand of the labor force has driven wages up, pure and simple," Gatman said.
Board members then drifted into talking about the possibility of adding a clawback — requiring companies to pay back the break they received if they don't fulfill the full term of their abatement.
"Personally, I'm all about that," board member Alan Roush said. "We're happy to help you, but if you cross lines and decide to go somewhere else, you have to pay the money back."
There was some question about whether the city already had that in its rules — the guidelines weren't immediately in front of them — but there was general agreement that, if it didn't, the city should add it.
From there, the conversation meandered into talking about the impacts of tax abatements as it has to other city taxpayers.
Jerry Steinbarger, representative from the Kendallville Local Development Corp., noted that when the city abates taxes on a new builindg or a new piece of equipment, all other taxpayers are paying for that break. If the city didn't abate taxes, the value of the improvement would add into the city's assessed value immediately and that business would pay its full-sized share of taxes.
For a community like Kendallville, an abatement here or there isn't going to cause a noticeable shift in that tax rate barring a huge project.
"It can be a very small amount, over 10 years," Steinbarger said.
Conversation dipped into back-and-forth about the philosophy of abating taxes for currently-existing businesses as opposed to only offering abatements for new developments.
There wasn't much disagreement that abatements can be a good incentive to help win projects and that the city doesn't really "lose" anything by abating taxes on a new business.
Clinching the development is what matters. The upfront loss from an abatement is far outweighed by the long-term tax revenue a new business will bring in, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
"Ten percent of $10 million is a heck of a lot more money than 100% of nothing," she said.
Steinbarger agreed with that, noting that in the past when Kendallville had a more conservative attitude toward incentives, it wasn't uncommon for Kendallville to finish in second place to investments that were instead going to Auburn or Angola.
And yet, even though there's some concern about the impact of abatements, Handshoe informed the board that the city is, by far, in the best financial shape its been in during her time in office.
Why? Because assessed values are growing so rapidly, driven mostly by spiking home prices and new investment in existing properties.
"We're in the best shape and I don't want to say it's because we're continuing to raise taxes. It's because our assessment is growing," she said.
Board members mulled over other aspects of trying to puzzle out the abatement question, spending several minutes talking about the importance of a business being invested in the community beyond just simply paying taxes and hiring local workers.
But that conservation and discussion of some kind of a points system fizzled away when board members realized there was really no good way to quantify or track that. For example, does a business get a seven-year abatement because they sponsor a youth baseball team, while another one that doesn't only gets a five-year?
After checking the clock after about an hour, EDAC President Jeff Platt summarized where they ended up.
Board members were agreeable to moving forward with a clawback provision, but other than that, it was good conversation but didn't lead to any immediate suggestions for changes.
The conversation will continue.
