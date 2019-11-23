Three booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Douglas A. McGinnis, 59, of the 7100 block of Strawberry Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. McGinnis was held on $4,500 bond.
Servone K. Spence, 27, of the 6500 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Spence was held on $3,500 bond.
John B. Wood, 25, of the 200 block of East Fifth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Wood was held on $3,500 bond.
