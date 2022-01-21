AVILLA ― Filling out time sheets was the conversation at Wednesday night’s town council meeting in Avilla.
Council member Phil Puckett discussed during the meeting about town employees not always filling out their timesheets when coming to work.
He emphasized that he wants to see every employee filling out their timesheet and even brought up the idea of having a new type of time sheet for employees to fill out during their work days.
“I’ve noticed employees in different departments are not filling out their timesheets all the time,” he said at the meeting. “The new timesheet I want to bring in is very easy to fill out and has been highly recommended for us to do.”
He believes employees filling out their timesheets will help the town when it comes to audits.
“It’s important for us to follow federal regulations,” he said during the open discussion session.
The new timesheets the town is considering to get would take a little longer to fill out and the current ones they use are basic and don’t take long to fill out.
Council member Paul Shepherd responded to Puckett’s comments saying he doubts any employee is going to take the time to look and fill out the new timesheets like they’re doing now.
“I’m also afraid this will make our town employees think they don’t trust us,” Shepherd said.
At the end of the open discussion session, both of them agreed to table the timesheets proposal to further discuss in future meetings.
In other business, the council voted to name Puckett the new council president for 2022. Puckett and Bill Krock voted yes, while Shepherd, the former council president, voted no, making it a 2-1 decision.
The council approved an ordinance that rezones the area where Hollingshead Mixing Co. is located from agriculture to industrial to allow them to expand their building that they got approval to do from the council.
