Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Kraig W. Campbell, 56, of the 6900 block of Firewood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Campbell was released on his own recognizance.
Patrick Correa-Magana, 28, of the 1000 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a pronbation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Correa-Magana was held without bond.
Rebecca S. Geller, 46, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 770S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Geller was held without bond.
Israel Hernandez-Lopez, 42, of the 600 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hernandez-Lopez was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin R. Monroe, 32, of the 100 block of South Hood Street, Peru, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Monroe was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Reynaldo Becerra, 18, of the 100 block of Fulton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor consume an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Becerra was held on $2,500 bond.
Hermelindo Gomez-Lopez, 29, of the 600 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating operating a vehicle with suspended or revoked registration/knowing permits another to operate vehicle on highway, a Class C misdemeanor. Gomez-Lopez was held without bond.
Aramie F. Jones, 18, of the 1700 block of Maple Grove Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Jones was released on his own recognizance.
Shelby A. Laubham, 29, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was booked at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Kyle L. Ratliff, 26, of the 300 block of West Wind Trail, Avilla, was booked at 8:29 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Faith R. Ferguson, 47, of the 200 block of East Greenhaus Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Ferguson was held on $2,500 bond.
Lane R. Slone, 30, of the 21700 block of Woodburn Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; two counts of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew D. Troyer, 35, of the 1400 block of East C.R. 750N, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Sunday by Wolcottville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Troyer was held without bond.
