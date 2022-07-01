ALBION — A recent Central Noble graduate was recognized by Future Farmers of America for the growth of his business.
Kolton Bailey, a Central Noble graduate who was a member of FFA during his time at the school, received the star award for agribusiness at the organization’s recent state competition.
He went up against other FFA students from across Indiana in the agribusiness competition, where the judges evaluate a student’s business looking through their records and how they’ve done managing it.
This includes evaluating the student’s inventory of supplies, supplies sold, their customer base, customer growth, expenses and marketing.
Bailey’s business is KB Hay Supplies, which serves as a dealer for agricultural supply company Protexia. He sells supplies for hay and forage including net wrap, bale wrap, hay preservatives and grain bags.
He started KB Hay Supplies back when he was in eighth grade and has seen his business grow throughout high school.
He grew up on a farm in Albion working with his family where he learned about the agriculture business. He believes that experience really helped with starting his business and has been a big part of his life.
He has a lot of knowledge of the products he sells because he has used them himself in the past.
“I can explain to customers better and show them the difference they will see with the brand I sell,” he said.
He added that his agricultural classes in high school also helped because it taught him about managing records and much of the business side of farming.
He also only spent half the day at school at Central Noble so it allowed him to spend time building his business and attend farm shows.
“The farm shows are in the winter, so I would take time off from school to attend those,” he said.
He started working out of a 14,000-square-foot warehouse in Albion earlier this year which allows him to grow his business even more and can ship supplies to farmers both locally and nationally.
Most of his customers are in the tri-state region which includes Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
He has gained some customers from across the country. He recently had shipments sent to farmers in Georgia and Washington state.
He said the number of customers he serves is now over 100 people and has seen significant growth in his business throughout 2022.
“Many of my customers are impressed with what I’ve done,” he said. “They’re happy to see someone so young pursue something that I’m dedicated to and they’re happy with the products I sell them.”
He believes much of his business is about customer service, following up with people and hearing their thoughts about his services.
He said his customers are very thankful that he cares.
“They always comeback and enjoy my products,” he said.
He plans to continue working on building up his business and attend Huntington University to study agricultural marketing in the fall. He will commute there and take classes only three days a week so he can spend time with his business.
“I would like to thank my agricultural teachers and my family for helping me. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.
