LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Commissioners decided Monday morning to give the owner of a Stroh area property called a “perpetual nuisance” an additional three months while the LaGrange County Plan Commission moves ahead with a lawsuit that labels the property an illegal junkyard.
Gene Neely has been a regular visitor during the commissioners’ regular meetings for more than the last year as the county’s code enforcement officer cited Neely for violating the county’s nuisance ordinance. Neely had been repeatedly summoned to appear before the commissioners and repeatedly fined thousands of dollars because of the condition of his property.
Neely appeared at Monday’s meeting but did not talk.
The commissioners were scheduled to decide whether or not to proceed with action against Neely, because of the so-called junk and other debris that allegedly litters his property just north of Stroh.
New code enforcement officer Bill Stewart told the commissioners Neely has moved several new vehicles onto the property but has backed those vehicles up against buildings or the fence on the property making it impossible for him to know if those vehicles are legally plated.
The commissioners voted 2-1 to table that discussion while the Plan Commissioner pursues legal action against Neely for operating an illegal junkyard.
Larry Miller, president of the board of commissioners said he believed the matter needed to be tabled to allow the legal process started by the Plan Commission to take its course.
Commissioner Terry Martin said Neely has already had enough time and suggested the commissioners vote to levy the full $4,800 fine they said, Neely has accrued. Martin voted not to table the discussion.
“We’ve had four years of this. We keep pushing it down the road,” Martin said.
Neely’s next scheduled appearance before the commissioners is on Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m. in their chambers inside the LaGrange County Courthouse Annex building.
In other matters, the commissioners named Ben Parish as the highway department’s new supervisor, replacing retiring highway department Superintendent Randy Van Wagner. Van Wagner plans to step down from his position as head of the highway department on Oct. 31.
Parish has a long history with the highway department and has been working as the second-in-command for the last three years.
The commissioners voted to allow the LaGrange County Sheriff to purchase a set of partitions to screen off the guard manning the security desk in the LaGrange County Justice Services building from the rest of the lobby. LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos was permitted to pay for the partitions with money he has on hand in a prisoner’s reimbursement fund.
Campos also requested the commissioner consider purchasing new signs instructing people not to bring particular items into the new Justice Services building. Campos said guards have already discovered two people trying to bring handguns into the building against regulations.
He also requested money to purchase new belly chains and shackles his officers use when transporting prisoners to and from court.
