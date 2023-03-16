LIGONIER — West Noble school board members continued their listening tour Monday evening with a visit to West Noble Elementary School. WNE’s Student Council led board members on a 6:30 p.m. tour of the building, beginning at the lobby and ending at the Oasis, where the 7 p.m. meeting took place.
The school’s Newspaper Club, sponsored by teacher Julianna Riegsecker, gave a presentation on the student-led, bilingual newspaper, which publishes monthly. The newspaper is currently in print only, but may be added to the West Noble school district’s website in the near future.
Interim Superintendent Randy Zimmerly gave board members a homework assignment — the review of a draft document of hiring guidelines that align with board policies on hiring.
The second homework assignment was a review of the updated program plan. The program plan lists all positions in the corporation. Zimmerly said the teachers had participated in discussion about the plan.
Zimmerly asked the board to review the documents to act on the hiring guidelines and the program plan at the March 27 meeting, so that administrators could being assigning employees to the approved positions. He said some items are still under discussion and may not be decided until later in the spring.
Board president Joe Hutsell made these committee appointments: Paul Fought, a substitute for Hutsell on the Ligonier Redevelopment Commission; John Schwartz, negotiations; Hutsell, athletics; Travis Stohlman, Indiana School Board Association legislative liaison; Parrish Kruger, policy and guidebooks; Joe Saggars, projects and construction; and wellness, Jeremy Brown.
The board approved the resignation of Tabitha Chupp, primary food service, effective Feb. 21.
The board adjourned into executive session to receive information about and interview prospective employees.
