ALBION — Central Noble Community School Corporation has found itself a new Elementary principal.
The school has brought in Barry Younghans as the new Central Noble Elementary principal replacing Jared Knipper, who resigned from his position in May to become an education consultant for the Buck Institute for Education, which specializes in project-based learning.
Younghans is one of three new school administrators taking over at Central Noble this year as former Central Noble Primary principal Robby Morgan was named the corporation’s new superintendent and Brad Targgart from Lakeland School Corporation takes over as the new principal at Central Noble Primary.
He comes from Goshen Community Schools where he served as assistant superintendent of operations since 2021. He was previously principal of Goshen High School for 10 years. He was at the district for more than 30 years serving as a middle school teacher, middle school assistant principal and elementary school principal.
Younghans was also athletic director at Fairfield High School and Middle School for four years.
He retired from the district recently and decided to take the position at Central Noble because he wanted to be able to interact more with students, something he wasn’t able to do often in his previous position.
“I like building relationships with people,” he said. “I wanted to go somewhere smaller and be able to develop relationships with students and staff.”
He noted how Goshen is a much larger school corporation than Central Noble and getting know to know students on a personal level is harder to do there.
One of the things that attracted him to Central Noble was his long time connection to new superintendent Robby Morgan. Both of them worked together at Goshen and he has respected him and holds in high esteem.
“I’m excited to work with him again,” he said.
His thoughts on Central Noble so far has been positive. He said everyone is very friendly and knowledgeable about things they’re trying to accomplish with curriculum and instruction.
He believes his new position is a perfect fit for him being where he currently stands in his long education career, where he’s only a few years away from retirement.
He describes himself as very kid centered and enjoys touching base with them.
“My ultimate goal as an administrator is to impact student learning. I hope they have wonderful experiences and are able to demonstrate growth,” he said. “My job is also to help teachers become better, so I look forward to those challenges.”
He’s thankful for Morgan giving him the opportunity to join the corporation.
“Other schools would have turned their back on me because of my age. I look forward to becoming an active member of the community,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.