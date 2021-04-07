HOWE – Talk to Indiana Landmark’s Todd Zeiger about the organization’s latest LaGrange County project, and you can’t help but hear the excitement in his voice as he speaks about Landmark’s plans to restore the old John B. Howe homestead in Howe.
Zeiger, Landmark’s Northern Regional Office director, said the history of that 1840’s Greek Revival timber framed home makes this a really special project for the Indiana not-for-profit.
Despite its age — the house is almost 180 years old — one of the many reasons Zeiger said Landmarks wanted to acquire property and start working to protect the house was its history.
“We wanted that history to be preserved,” he explained.
Howe lived in the home when he was serving in the Indiana House, and it’s believed he was in the home in around 1851 when he started writing parts of what would become Indiana’s second constitution. As Howe’s wealth grew, he built a second home in town, the Howe Mansion that sits on the Howe Military Academy campus. In 1884, after his death, that first Howe home, the home being renovated by Landmarks, would be used to house the first classes at the Howe School the forerunner of the Howe Military Academy. As the school added more students, it outgrew the old Howe home. But the house still had value to the school and would be refurbished and used to house senior members of the Howe staff.
But time started catching up with the Howe home and it fell into disrepair.
Enter Indiana Landmarks.
Landmarks took ownership of the property and set in motion several steps aimed at protecting the old homestead. The first step in that plan, a new roof.
While there’s still plenty of work to accomplish, Zeigler said he’s happy with the pace of reconstruction so far.
“It has a new roof, new sewer, interior demolition is done, and the asbestos has all been removed. The siding is off, too,” he said. “We still have interior carpentry to do, but we’re going to get started on prepping the exterior so we kind of have a better sense of its condition so we can make the necessary repairs.”
The goal of the project is to update and modernize the home and do so without losing its character or sense of history.
Zeiger said the pace of reconstruction has been slow, not because of COVID, but because of the difficulty of finding contractors experienced at working on this kind of project.
“Everyone is busy and the fact is, there’s just not enough contractors,” he explained.
Zeiger said these days it just takes a little more effort and a few more phone calls on his part to line up the right people to do the work.
The next steps include installing a new HVAC system, as well as plumbing, and rewiring the entire house. Zeiger’s ultimate goal is to renovate the home and then sell it as a single family home.
“We have to respect the history of the house as we work,” he said. ‘It’s a balancing act between old and new.”
Landmarks plan to complete all the renovations by the end of summer and place it on the market. If any interested buyer appears in the meantime and has the means to finish the renovations, Zeiger said Landmarks would be happy to sell the house for what Landmark’s has invested in the property.
“If there’s a qualified buyer out that who’s interested in the house, they should contact me and we can talk about that,” he said. “The key is they would have to show up they have the ability to pay for the rest of the renovation.”
