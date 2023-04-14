KENDALLVILLE — As Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters was driving down Drake Road Wednesday to help control traffic after a report of shots fired at Drake Terrace Apartments, his police vehicle was shot.
He was at the intersection of Briarwood Drive and Drake Road, about 125 yards away from the second-floor apartment where Michael P. Emmons was shooting from with a high-powered assault rifle.
The bullet hit in his driver's side door.
Waters wasn't injured — no police or civilians were hurt despite 90 minutes of gunfire, a fact the chief called "miraculous" on Friday — but the strike close to where he was sitting was an immediate reminder of how dangerous Wednesday's incident was.
Two Kendallville police vehicles were hit by gunfire on Wednesday, Waters' and a patrolman's squad car, which was also struck in the driver's side door. Other law enforcement vehicles and equipment on scene were also pinged by rifle rounds.
Hundreds of officers from around northeast Indiana swarmed in to assist, including multiple SWAT teams before the standoff was resolved 10 1/2 later, when Emmons was taken into custody and died receiving medical treatment shortly afterward.
It was the huge response and efforts of many, many trained law enforcement officers that helped end the situation without any casualties.
"I am grateful for the response we received, the assistance we received," Waters said Friday morning. "Officers just poured in from everywhere. As terrible a situation as it was, the agencies worked so well together and I'm just grateful no one was injured."
Kendallville Police were the first to respond, but Waters said the Indiana State Police SWAT team was there nearly as quickly. They were actually in the area as they were heading but from an earlier SWAT callout.
In a situation of a barricaded gunman with a high-powered rifle, the threat requires that additional assistance and heavy equipment. Neither Kendallville nor Noble County has a SWAT unit, so relies on cooperation from other regional units in Allen County and DeKalb County for assistance when the big guns, so to speak, are needed.
"Our resources, manpower and equipment get depleted quickly," if Kendallville was forced to try to contain such a threat on its own,Waters said. "We have a lot of resources, but we don't have all of them that were needed."
Officers do have their own rifles of their own on top of their normal duty sidearms, and a fundraising campaign in recent years from a private donor helped purchase and equip all officers with slip-on ballistic vests containing a thick metal chest plate meant specifically for stopping rifle fire.
The duty vest that officers wear is capable of protecting from handgun fire. But gunfire from high-velocity rifles can't be effectively stopped and the bullets can travel extremely long distances.
"We talked about it shot through car doors," Waters said of the rifle being used by Emmons Wednesday. "They have a longer range. They are a more lethal round. They have more power."
Wednesday's incident posed a serious threat not just from the fire police were taking, but also because Emmons was wildly firing out of the building in all directions.
Waters noted some people gathered at the nearby golf course to watch the police action in process. That course is just a few yards away from where a shot hit and penetrated his car door, so it could have very easily critical injured or killed a bystander unlucky enough to be caught out of cover even hundreds of yards away.
That's why police issued an alert for everyone to avoid the area and for people nearby to take cover and hunker down in a basement or on the floor until the situation was resolved.
"When you have someone firing a weapon from that distance, you can't be telling what direction they're firing," Waters said.
Police were able to resolve the situation without any officers or civilians getting hurt and that's a huge win.
On top of thanking all of the law enforcement who came to help, Waters also extended his thanks to all of the community organizations and businesses that offered their support these past few days.
"I want to thank all the agencies that assisted us. The support and help that we got was immense and it is greatly appreciated," Waters said. "I want to thank my officers for the diligence and amount of time they spent here, and the outpouring we've seen from our community.
"We have an amazing community and everyone stepped up to help," Waters said. "I was overwhelmed."
