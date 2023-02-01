ALBION — It took half a quarter, but the Central Noble girls basketball team finally took control of Prairie Heights Tuesday in Class 2A Central Noble Sectional 35 action.
The Cougars (22-2) defeated the Panthers (1-22), 52-37, setting up a third meeting with Eastside (15-8) in Friday’s second semifinal at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Central Noble defeated the Blazers in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal on 59-37, on Jan. 13. One week later, Central Noble defeated Eastside in the regular season matchup, 44-37.
In Tuesday’s other quarterfinal matchup, Westview (9-14) came from behind to defeat Churubusco (5-18), 36-35.
The Warriors will play Fremont (8-14) in Friday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m. Westview won the regular season matchup at Fremont on Dec. 15, 47-40.
The winners of Friday’s two semifinal contests will play for the sectional title Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Westview 36,
Churubusco 35
In Tuesday’s first quarterfinal, the Warriors and Eagles locked horns in a good old fashioned barn burner.
The fourth quarter saw five lead changes and three ties as both teams showed plenty of grit.
With her team trailing 35-34, Westview freshman Mykayla Mast scored what turned out to be the game-winner with a field goal with 34 seconds to play.
Churubusco missed on a three-pointer on its next possession and the ball was rebounded by the Warriors. Westview missed a foul shot with 12.4 seconds to play, but Churubusco had trouble getting the ball into an offensive set in the final seconds thanks to Westview’s pressure defense.
The Eagles led 21-14 at the half, but Westview rallied to within 25-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Westview opened the fourth with baskets from senior Andrea Miller and sophomore Morgan Riegsecker to take a 27-25 lead with 6:25 to play.
Churubusco sophomore Gabrielle Orth scored inside to tie the game at 27 at the 4:51 mark.
Junior Hope Bortner gave Westview the lead with a three-pointer, but Churubusco senior Hailee Gaerte tied things up with a bomb of her own with 4:11 remaining.
Orth then tallied for the Eagles to give Churubusco a 32-30 lead with 3:48 to play in regulation.
But Miller tallied again for Westview, then Mast added a pair of free throws and the Warriors led 34-32 with 1:14 left.
With 56 seconds showing on the game clock, Churubusco junior Jorja DeBolt gave her team a 35-34 advantage with a three-pointer.
Mast then scored the game winner.
Mast finished the game with 10 points. Bortner scored a game-high 14.
Churubusco was led by Gaerte’s 12 points on four three-pointer. DeBolt added eight.
Central Noble 52,
Prairie Heights 36
In Tuesday’s second semifinal, Central Noble struggled early, trailing 10-8 midway through the first on a basket by Prairie Heights senior Kylee Leland. At that point in the contest, the Panthers held a 9-1 rebound advantage.
But Central Noble went on a 15-2 run in the final 2:47 of the first and 4:28 of the second to take command. That run was keyed by senior Madison Vice who had nine points in that stretch, which saw the 10-8 deficit turn into a 23-12 lead with 3:32 left in the half.
Prairie Heights utilized a triangle-and-two defense against the Cougars, playing a 1-2 zone, with the other two defenders sticking to Central Noble stars Vice and Meghan Kiebel like glue — whether they had the ball or not.
Prairie Heights got consecutive three-pointers from senior Lilli Howe and Leland and a pair of Leland free throws to draw within 23-20 with 1:42 remaining in the second quarter.
Central Noble closed the half on a 7-0 run, however, to take a 30-20 lead into the half.
“We stuck with it,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said. “They shot the ball well in the first half. We didn’t.”
Led by junior McKenna Malcolm, the Cougars turned the game into a rout in the third quarter. Malcolm knocked down three three-pointers as the Cougars outscored the Panthers 14-6 in the third to take a 44-26 lead with one quarter to play.
Vice, who had 18 points in the first half, finished with a game-high 24. Malcolm added 18. Kiebel scored seven. Freshman Grace Swank grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
Prairie Heights was led by Leland’s 19 points. Sophomore Emily McCrea added 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Panthers got a game-high 13 rebounds from Howe.
The Panthers won the battle of the glass, 36-26, but committed 22 turnovers. Central Noble had nine turnovers.
Prairie Heights shot 33.3% from the floor overall and was 3-for-7 (42.9%) from behind the three-point line.
The Cougars shot 38% from the floor overall, and were 7-for-24 29.2%) from three.
Malcolm was 5-for-11 from deep.
