ALBION — Northeastern Indiana CASA is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, CASA Palooza, with a virtual event scheduled for this fall.
Although the event is typically held in person, the ongoing COVID-19 concerns meant restructuring the fundraiser.
“We usually enjoy food and drinks prepared and served by area caterers, restaurants and different eateries, but this year it wasn’t possible for us to hold Palooza as we’ve done so in the past,” said Executive Director Brooke Griggs. “Since this is our only fundraiser for the year, we pivoted and moved Palooza to an online event featuring our auction.”
Northeastern Indiana CASA provides court-appointed advocates for children involved in judicial proceedings. Community members from DeKalb, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties volunteer their time to be an advocate, working with children to be a voice for them and their best interests in the courtroom.
CASA Palooza will now be a virtual auction. Bidding will begin on Friday, Sept. 17. Ticket sales and auctioned items raise funds to benefit Northeastern Indiana CASA and will help to fund training, awareness and on-going support for the nonprofit’s mission. Purchasing a ticket at $50 allows access to the auction.
“We’re looking forward to the online auction. There are a lot of benefits to doing it this way,” said Griggs. “We aren’t limited to just one night. This online auction spans a few days which can allow people more opportunity to participate who may have had a conflict with the date had we held the event in person. The other benefit is that the event is not limited geographically. So if there’s someone who wants to support our nonprofit, but isn’t here in northeast Indiana, they can still participate... no matter where they’re at.”
Tickets are available online at neincasa.net/palooza2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.