LAGRANGE — Join the Naturalist at Maple Wood Nature Center for doughnuts and friendship on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Participants will test different bird beak tools to match them to the correct bird food. Fun for children of all ages.
The Naturalist will make homemade suet cakes for everyone to take home. This is a great morning for people who enjoy watching feeder birds and want to learn more about their visitors. Doughnuts and hot beverages are provided while supplies last.
The first 12 people through the door get a free hat from Ducks Unlimited.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E C.R. 100S, LaGrange. For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold, at 854-2225, or at larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
