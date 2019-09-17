INDIANAPOLIS — In addition to Kendallville’s Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, another mayor was recognized at the Tribute to Women dinner last month.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel was the honoree from the Noble County Republican Women’s Club at the dinner, hosted by the Indiana Federation of Republican Women.
Fisel remained humble from the honor, saying aside from community-building and planning efforts, she doesn’t think she’s done anything “outstanding.”
“I appreciate the fact that they chose to honor me,” Fisel said. “I believe there are many who deserve to be honored.”
However, the importance of the recognition is not lost on Ligonier’s first female mayor.
“I believe that women have had the ability to be able to take control of leadership a long time before now,” Fisel said. “As everyone knows, it’s a lot more prevalent now than it was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.