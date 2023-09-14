SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange chapter of The Arc is raising funds and invites the public to enjoy a southwest haystack dinner and dessert auction.
The dinner will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Michiana Event Center at 455 E Farver St. in Shipshewana.
The Arc of Indiana’s self-stated mission and commitment is, “to all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities realizing their goals of living, learning, working and fully participating in the community.”
The foundation organizes trusts, events and volunteer opportunities across the state of Indiana. The Arc of Indiana, and its smaller subdivisions within the state, are all a part of The Arc of the United States as a national organization.
The Arc will be accepting free-will donations at the dinner, where it will be serving southwest haystack dinners, pie and ice cream. Donations and donation amounts are at the discretion of the visitors.
All proceeds from the dinner will go to The Arc Hope Fund.
The night will also feature a dessert auction.
The auction is slated to begin at 6 p.m. The desserts will be sourced via donations, and the proceeds from the auction will go towards the Arc Hope Fund as well.
The Arc of Indiana has been serving Hoosiers since 1956, and covers 68 counties in Indiana with its 46 chapters and over 30,000 members.
The Arc of the United States currently has over 700 chapters and 140,000 members and is continuously looking to expand and aid those in need of assistance.
For questions or information regarding The Arc of LaGrange’s fundraiser dinner or the local chapter, contact 463-2653 or visit the chapter at their location at 0235W. C.R. 300N, Howe.
