5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morniing, according to jail records.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 2:57 am
Robert L. Christopher, 35, of the 00 block of East Warren Street, Peru, was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Oscar R. Dominguez, 49, of the 100 block of Kavika Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol leveo of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Dominguez was held on $2,500 bond.
Travis C. Holliday, 39, of the 7700 block of South S.R. 3, South Milford, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Holliday was released on his own recognizance.
Melissa McCarty, 53, of Kendallville, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. McCarty was held without bond.
Tyler K. Rasnake, 34, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Adrian Martinez, 19, of the 13600 block of South Kickapoo Trail, Homer Glen, Illinois, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. Martinez posted bond and was released Monday.
John McRae, 54, of the 6900 block of West C.R. 200N, Shipshewana, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of invasion of privacy and trespass. No bond information provided.
Victor Morouho, 25, of the 6500 block of South Francisco, Chicago, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while never licensed. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
