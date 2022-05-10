KENDALLVILLE — Carriage rides are a go.
After a two-week delay due to some confusion about the route horses will trot while pulling their carriage, the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety gave approval for the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival to host the rides.
The festival is coming up next Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown.
The approval for street closures for the festival were on the board of works agenda two weeks back, but was tabled due to questions about the exact route of the carriage rides, which would be new this year to the festival in its third run.
Police Chief Lance Waters had expressed some concerns about conflict between carriages and cars. Since Main Street will be closed, side streets around town will be carrying more traffic.
At the last meeting, the route Waters described was different than the one mapped for the board of works members and since Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson wasn't attending to help clarify, they put the decision off for two weeks.
On Tuesday, both Johnson and Waters were back and on the same page.
Carriages will load on Rush Street by the pocket park and then use alleys as well as Lincoln and Orchard streets to cart around for a nice ride.
“We would load there right by the old Roush building, go south to the alley then west in the alley,” Johnson said.
“We thought that was the best route with the least amount of traffic,” Waters said.
With the latest update, board of works members agreed and approved the street closures for the festival as well as the route for the carriage rides.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved use of the downtown pocket park for ATA Excellence Martial Arts on Rush Street, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
“We just would to like to be able to use the pocket park to have some overflow and want to have a food truck there,” said ATA's Zach Hayden. “We're not closing any roads or anything.”
• Agreed to host a special board of works Tuesday, May 31, to open bids for this year's Community Crossing grant paving project, with a second special meeting June 3 to award the work to the selected contractor. Both meetings will take place at 8:30 a.m.
