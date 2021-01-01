2020 was a year unlike any we’ve seen recently or may ever see again in our lifetimes.
It wasn’t “normal” by any stretch of the word. And while this year was different for everyone in their day-to-day lives, it was certainly a different year in news, too.
However, as we look back at 2020, there was plenty of “normal” local news, too, that made big headlines. So as we review the past year in news in Noble and LaGrange counties, there was more going on than just that one thing that everyone wishes would just go away already.
Here’s this year’s Top 10 as voted on by the News Sun editorial staff:
1. COVID-19Whether you think the novel coronavirus requires the changes we’ve been through, whether you (wrongly) think it’s the same as a common cold, whether you think cloth face masks work or don’t, whether you lost a job or didn’t or simply changed the way you work, there’s simply no denying it — COVID-19 affected everyone’s life in one way or another in 2020.
It is, without a doubt, not only the most-covered story by The News Sun but also seemed to affect everything we did or wanted to do in some way this year.
Reports about a new respiratory virus started in late 2019 and the virus began circulating in China and other parts of the world early in 2020. It wasn’t long before the first few cases started being identified in the U.S. and by March, the virus had officially arrived in Indiana.
Noble County was one of the first in the state to have a confirmed case, with that news breaking on March 9.
By the next week, schools had started suspending classes. By the end of March, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order, requiring most Hoosiers to “hunker down” and shuttering numerous types of businesses from operating.
The shutdown was aimed at helping slow the initial surge in cases and buying the state time to gather resources and prepare to fight the virus. But the closure had immense costs attached to it, with unemployment in Noble and LaGrange counties surging to almost 30% as factories shuttered and businesses furloughed or laid off employees amid a frozen business climate.
By early May, the state started its “Back on Track” plan, a five-step reopening plan to slowly monitor and ease the state back to normalcy.
As warmer weather set in, the situation was improving, although the threat of new surges led to continuing cancellations of just about every public event, festival and gathering throughout the summer and continuing through the rest of the year.
LaGrange County went through a surge in cases following the Memorial Day weekend, pushing the county health officer to issue a countywide mask mandate there. It wasn’t long after that Holcomb followed up with a mask mandate of his own, requiring all Hoosiers to mask up in public places where they couldn’t keep their distance.
But from July through September, stuck in Stage 4.5, with all but the biggest events green-lighted to reopen and continue, the situation was fairly good with low case counts and minimal deaths in the area.
Schools reopened for in-person classes at normal time and fall sports went on, although new procedures meant to keep students and staff safe made the classroom look different and operate differently than any other year.
Then fall set in and the region and state saw a renewed and sharp surge upward throughout October and November. Cases shot up, hospitalizations spiked and deaths started to, and have continued to, pile up at record highs.
Despite the sharp surge, not much has changed recently. Gathering sizes are limited in the area due to the high numbers of cases circulating, but businesses and schools remain mostly open, albeit with continuing precautions in place.
As of the end of the year, approximately 4,000 Noble County and 2,000 LaGrange County residents tested positive for the virus, while each county both lost more than 50 residents to COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccinations started going out to front-line health care workers in December, with hopes that the general public can start getting immunized by spring. Hopes are that, by the end of 2021, COVID-19 will be defeated and life will be as back to normal.
2. County advances on $15 million government annexNoble County government has a sprawl problem.
County offices occupy more than a half dozen locations in Albion, making it not only difficult for departments to work together but also costing the county in rent, maintenance and headaches.
County leaders have been quietly planning for years to try to bring most of the offices under one roof and that plan finally came to fruition in 2020, with the county finishing designs and bidding out a new $15 million government annex.
The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office west of the courthouse was vacated and demolished in order to make way for the annex, which will house most of the county’s business offices. Courts, probation and the clerk will stay in the courthouse, but just about everyone else will move into the annex when it’s done.
The project is being funded by a property tax bond, but since the cost is spread out across every taxpayer in the county, the impact to families will be much smaller on their annual bill compared to things like school building projects.
3. Gravit sentenced to 48 years in death of WN’s Chuck SchlemmerGravit, a LaGrange County man with a criminal history that stretches back to his teens, was drunk behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck when he smashed into longtime West Noble coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer near Ligonier in August 2019.
After being airlifted to Fort Wayne in critical condition, Schlemmer ultimately died days after the collision.
In August 2020, Gravit appeared in court to face sentencing on Level 3 and Level 4 felony charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and an additional habitual offender enhancement.
In an emotional hearing with testimony from Schlemmer’s family and friends, Gravit got no leniency as he received the maximum 48-year sentence possible for his charges. 4. Three EN board members resign amid strife with president
It was a tumultuous fall for East Noble’s school board as longtime board member John Wicker resigned, citing personal attacks from board president Barb Babcock.
Wicker alleged that Babcock made unfounded claims that Wicker was having an extramarital affair with another board member and, outraged, he resigned from the board.
Following Wicker’s resignation, he was followed in subsequent weeks by board members Kara Hand and Denise Holbrook, who echoed their disappointment with the behavior and also cited displeasure with how Wicker’s replacement was selected without wider input from other board members.
Three of the board’s seven members resigned within a two-month span over the incident.
East Noble welcomed Doug Jansen to the board to replace Wicker, while Hand and Holbrook, both of whom were on the fall ballot for re-election before resigning, were replaced by longtime principal Dave Pine and Scott Truelove on the board.
5. Kendallville streetscape starts/The Alley completedIt took three years for Kendallville to win a $600,000 state grant for its planned streetscape project, resulting in 2020 being the year it actually happened.
Contractors started ripping up and replacing sidewalks and curbs along Main Street in May and had most of the work done by July.
Since then, the project has slowed considerably as electrical work has dragged, delaying installation of streetlights and trees. As of the end of the year, the project isn’t yet done.
Although not officially part of the streetscape, the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council completed its alleyscape project next to The Strand Theatre, called The Alley, and officially dedicated it in June. The downtown gathering space will tie into the completed streetscape, giving visitors a new place to relax and hang out in downtown.
The streetscape will officially wrap up in 2021 with installation of benches and garbage cans and Main Street will be repaved come spring, making downtown ready for the summer festival season.
6. LSC Communications plant closes, costing more than 300 jobsLSC, formerly known as Courier, had long been one of Kendallville’s biggest employers and had grown over the years with multi-million-dollar expansions in new printing equipment.
Then, this fall, the company — which is going through bankruptcy — announced it would close its book bindery on Marion Drive in the city industrial park. In total, 307 workers would be losing their jobs.
LSC still has a second plant in Kendallville that is, so far, unaffected by the company’s larger financial issues.
The city and Noble County Economic Development Corp. arranged job fairs in hopes of helping the displaced workers find new employment. City leaders have said there’s been interest from other firms in taking over the now-closed LSC plant, but nothing has been officially announced to date.
7. New subdivision announced in KendallvilleIn January, Kendallville got something it hadn’t received in more than a decade — a new residential subdivision.
Developers announced they would be purchasing more than 30 acres of land across from South Side Elementary on Sherman Street to create a new 72-lot housing development.
New housing has been in high demand but low supply in Noble County for years now and the new development was hailed as being a new option for people wanting to move to or upgrade their living arrangements in the city.
COVID-19 slowed the project, now called Noble Creek and being developed by Lancia Homes. Earth work hasn’t started at the site yet but is likely to start moving in 2021.
8. Howe Military sold to World Olivet AssemblyAfter bleeding money for years, Howe Military Academy shut down in 2019.
The campus was put up for sale and military items were removed throughout 2020, finding new homes in memorial parks and collections around the state.
Then, in June, World Olivet Assembly, a New York-based religious organization, purchased the campus for more than $3 million to turn it into a new religious education and training center called Great Commission University.
The new owners had a meet-and-greet of sorts with the Howe Community in September, although not much has taken place in Howe since, likely due to ongoing COVID-19 complications.
But concerns about the long-range status of the campus were answered and local leaders and residents will be waiting to see what happens in 2021 and beyond.
9. Kendallville adopts citywide trash haulingTwo years ago, Kendallville leaders pitched citywide trash service as a solution to ongoing garbage complaints, open burning and general rubbish problems plaguing the city.
Then the McCray Refrigerator factory burned down and the garbage plan was shelved while the city cleaned up a different kind of mess.
But in 2020, the plan was revived and city leaders made good on the idea, bidding out a contract for weekly trash service, every-other-week recycling and twice-annual bulk pickup events.
Noble County Disposal won the contract, which will provide garbage service to all Kendallville resident households. At a price of $13.38 per month, locked in for the next five years, many residents found their monthly hauling bill go down compared to individual contracts they had before.
Noble County Disposal starts its citywide service this coming week.
10. LaGrange County plans for fiber-optic internetLaGrange County may be super rural and may have half a population that eschews modern technology, but soon the county may find itself having one of the best rural broadband networks in the state.
If anything, the pandemic helped reinforce the need for faster and more reliable internet in northeast Indiana.
In October, telecomm provider LigTel announced it will be bringing fiber-optic internet service to Shipshewana in 2021, more than doubling data speeds for users and giving options for much faster bandwidth if people want to upgrade.
Then, in November, LaGrange County officials agreed to put $5 million in Major Moves money toward a partnership with LaGrange County REMC to bring fiber-optic internet to rural users in the county.
Residents who can get the future REMC service could expect broadband speeds for about $60 a month, early estimates said.
