INDIANAPOLIS – Retired LaGrange County veterinarian, Dr. Rob Bollinger, was recently honored by the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association for his contribution to the field of veterinary medicine and the IVMA.
Bollinger was presented the President’s Award by the IVMA’s president, who just happens to be his daughter Dr. Hilary Christner. Christner is now one of the three veterinarians operating Bollinger’s former practice, the LaGrange Veterinary Clinic. She also is the president of the IVMA. Christner called it a special honor to be able to present the award to her mentor, her father.
The President’s Award is given by the IVMA President and recognizes an Indiana veterinarian or citizen who has made exceptional contributions to the association during his or her term in office. Dr. Bollinger, a native of Leo, is a 1975 graduate of the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine. He owned LaGrange Veterinary Clinic and has served as an advocate for involvement in organized veterinary medicine during his career.
Bollinger said the award was a complete surprise.
“It was such a surprise,’ he said. “It certainly was the highest honor that my daughter could pay me in terms of showing me how influential my career choice had been in her own life. Of course, living in the home of a practicing veterinarian really gave her some background that people like myself, not a second generation veterinarian, just aren’t as steeped in the profession.”
Bollinger was presented the award on February 3 during the Crossroads Veterinary Conference meeting of the IVMA. He was a practicing veterinarian for 43 years in LaGrange County. Bollinger was able to work with his daughter for several years before she stepped forward and purchased his business.
Christner said it was an honor to present the award to her father.
“He has been so supportive of me and several other leaders of IVMA over the years, but was never really recognized for that support, so it was exciting for me to be able to recognize with that award when it came time,” she said
Christner said her father’s ability to seek with an animal’s owner clearly is one of the many things that made him such a good veterinarian.
“He cares, but I think the thing that made him a really good vet is that he was able to communicate with owners so they could understand what was going on. Pets or farm animals, that open line of communication really helps improve care,” she explained.
In addition to the awards ceremony, the conference also featured an education component for those attending. Practitioners of veterinary surgery, internal medicine, cardiology, equine, and large animal medicine, along with many other topics, were on the agenda. Bollinger is a long-time member of the IVMA.
Bollinger said the field of veterinary medicine has changed greatly since he first started practicing. One of the greatest advances in the field, he said, is the ability to easily network with peers. Bollinger said veterinarians of his daughter’s generation speak to colleagues several times about issues facing veterinarians thanks to advances in technology.
The IVMA is the professional organization for veterinarians who care for Hoosier pets, farm animals, zoo animals, wildlife, and public health, and is the human side of animal health
While he visits his daughter at her practice from time to time, Bollinger said he is happy to be retired and is now content just to be a good grandparent to his grandchildren.
