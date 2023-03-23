ALBION — Riley Simpson and Terrance Suddon were both 20.
They were dating.
Suddon’s mom said she wouldn’t have been surprised at a spring or summer wedding. The couple already had picked out a couple of names for children.
Suddon lived in Syracuse. Simpson was from Milford.
Suddon had returned home six weeks earlier with a degree in marine mechanics and had already gotten a raise from his new job in the industry.
On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021, Efrain L. Murillo, then 26, of Ligonier blew through a stop sign as he traveled south on C.R. 900W where it intersects with C.R. 200N in Noble County.
The Ford Explorer Murillo had been driving was t-boned as it disregarded the stop sign at that intersection by a Dodge Avenger.
Simpson was driving the Dodge. Suddon was her passenger.
Both were killed.
On Thursday, Murillo was sentenced in Noble Circuit Court to serve a total of four years in prison after admitting to his guilt on two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Level 4 felony.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer had accepted a plea agreement which called for two six-year sentences, with two years to serve in prison on each count. He ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, one after the other.
He also ordered Murillo to serve a combined four years on probation after his release, and suspended his driving privileges for a combined 12 years — the max allowed under Indiana law.
Murillo was also ordered to pay restitution to the two families in the combined amount of nearly $9,000.
Murillo’s attorney, Seth Tipton, said Murillo had smoked cannabis the day before the crash. A blood draw showed Murillo had cannabis in his system, but not to the point where it rose to the legal definition of “under the influence.”
Tipton also stipulated that even having cannabis in your system while driving is illegal.
A crash reconstructionist from the Indiana State Police said Murillo was traveling 57.6 mph at the time of the crash, indicating he had not even slowed before driving through the stop sign.
“I can’t begin to tell you how sorry I am,” Murillo said prior to sentencing. “It was never my intention to harm anyone.”
The families of Simpson and Suddon both provided victim impact statements during Thursday sentencing hearing.
Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Leslie Hanes read the impact statement provided by Simpson’s family. Terrance Suddon’s mother gave her statement aloud in the courtroom.
Suddon’s mother spoke emotionally about the loss of “Terry” Suddon. How he had achieved a life goal and was working on others when his life was taken away.
She said the impact on her and her husband has been devastating. They still have trouble sleeping, have withdrawn from other family and friends, and the former hobbies they used to enjoy seem to have little purpose.
She asked that Murillo be sentenced to the full 12 years as allowed by law.
“I wish there was something I could do to bring them back to you,” Kramer told the families gathered in the courtroom gallery before formally accepting the plea agreement.
Tipton said Murillo will likely be deported after his sentence is finished.
