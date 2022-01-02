KENDALLVILLE — With the first decent snowfall of the season in the books, most homeowners around the area pulled their snow shovels and snow throwers out of deep storage as they begin to deal with the snowfall.
Useful as each tool is, neither, it turns out, is without its risk.
Each year, more than 5,000 people suffer serious injuries to their hands, fingers, and backs due to the improper handling of snowblowers. Injuries typically occur when the snow is heavy, wet, or has accumulated several inches. However, the way to stay safe is relatively simple.
First, risk management experts suggest you avoid wearing loose clothing and scarves with working with any power tool, especially a snow blower or thrower. It’s easy to forget and lean over a spin wheel or auger only to allow a scarf or sleeve to get caught and start to pull the wearer into the machine.
Second, experts recommend you always wear a pair of good sturdy boots that provide you with good traction. Those boots can help prevent slip and fall injuries. If conditions are really bad, really icy, consider adding a pair of shoe or boot grippers, such as ICEtrekkers or Yaktraxs to your footwear. These are ice cleats, and reduce the risk of an icy slip and fall.
Experts also say show thrower users need to stay focused. Pay close attention to the task at hand, and keep others, including small children and pets, out of the area where you working.
Start the machine outside, not in a garage or shed. Wear earplugs or other hearing protection, too. Most gas-powered machines like a snow thrower are loud and can cause hearing loss. Help the machine work easier too. In wet, heavy snow, consider spraying the augers, the impeller, and the snow chute with a vegetable spray to help keep snow from sticks. And when snow throwers become clogged, always turn off the motor before starting to unclog the machine. Never reach into a clogged machine to clear it if the motor is running
Think about where the snow is blowing. Never direct the discharge chute toward people, traffic, or areas where damage can occur.
Finally, if your machine is looking a little worn from wear, have an expert look it over. The cables and belts that drive your snow thrower can stretch or wear over time, and sometimes need to be adjusted or replaced. Consider using canned gas in your machine since it’s likely to sit more often than be used. Canned gases are less likely to evaporate or varnish carburetors, a condition that can make a gas engine almost impossible to start.
Be careful shoveling snow too. According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are
legitimate health reasons to avoid this chore. Experts say have a heightened risk of having a heart attack after shoveling heavy amounts of snow because many people underestimate just how strenuous snow shoveling can be.
“Snow shoveling is very similar to being at ‘peak exercise’ on a stress test, so it puts a lot of strain on your heart,” said Luke Laffin, Cleveland Clinic cardiologist.
Those signs include chest pain, trouble breathing, or pain down the arm or into the neck. Other less common include getting tired more easily, feeling like a cold sweat is coming on, or feeling light-headedness.
So how can you shovel snow safely? Don’t push yourself too hard. Take your time shoveling. Make the chore manageable. Break up the job into smaller sections. Treat shoveling like you would any other sport or exercise. Stay warm and hydrate while shoveling snow.
Finally, pay careful attention to how you feel both before and after shoveling.
If you show signs of heart trouble or have trouble breathing after shoveling snow, call 911 immediately and seek medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.