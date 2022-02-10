LIGONIER — The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission gave approval for a façade grant to be used in the city.
The commission approved a $15,000 grant for Samer Abu Elsheikh of 212 South Cavin St. in Ligonier to help the cover the cost of renovating his building.
He presented two estimates for the total costs of replacing 75 windows and five entry doors, the first being $75,406 and $73,870. The committee agreed to the lowest estimate and will provide him the maximum amount of grant money.
Elsheikh comes to the city from Chicago and hopes to begin the projects around June and July.
It’s still unsure what type of business will be going into the building.
In other business, the committee gave approval for the fire department tor spend up to $5,000 on new blinds for its new fire station.
At the board of works meeting, the board approved an application from Ben Castle, a police officer in Albion, to be able to work additional hours to help out the Ligonier police department.
The fire department got approval to bring in a new volunteer firefighter. This person is a former volunteer with the department, who is now returning since moving back to the area.
The department also got approval for a new fire truck for next year. The new truck is part of its capital plan.
