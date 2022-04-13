LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council members dealt a hard blow to a LaGrange County Regional Utility District’s plan to expand its Howe sewer services to the residents of Pigeon, North, and South Twin lakes Monday morning as they denied a request to fund a $1.5 million for the project.
Last week, the LaGrange County Commissioners approved the request for the funds. But council members instead opted to approve only $660,000 for the project, a move that could result in either higher monthly sewer bills for homeowners in the soon-to-be constructed project, or force the utility district to abandon a portion of its project, mainly a plan to provide those services for residents of Pigeon Lake.
Adam Sams, LCRUD’s general manager, had requested the funds from the county’s American Rescue Plan allotment. According to council member Jim Young, the county currently has about $3.3 million in ARP funds on hand.
But it was Young who first expressed his reservations about funding the full LCRUD request, saying that the LCRUD request represented 45% of the ARP money available in the ARP fund set up by the county. It was Young who also suggested council members instead consider allocating LCRUD $660,000, or 20% of the county’s ARP money on hand instead.
After the meeting, Sams said was unsure exactly what to say. He did acknowledge the decision by the council was a setback and creates a million-dollar hole in the project’s budget.
The plan, as presented, would have extended sewer services to residents of both North and South Twin Lakes, as well as residents along Pigeon Lake as well as other homes in that immediate area. The two-year-old wastewater treatment plant located north of Howe would also be doubled, necessary to handle the additional flow. The project would bring an additional 300-plus homes into the Howe-area LCRUD wastewater district. Sams said the county money was needed to be able to keep the price it will have to charge customers in the proposed expansion in line with the fees it charges customers in other LCRUD districts, about $80 to $83 a month. Without that support, customers could see fees closer to $100 a month.
Sams told the council the state doesn’t allow utilities like LCRUD to build plants like the Howe wastewater plant with planned expansion in mind. LCRUD built as large a plant as the state would allow at the time.
The project, as planned, would have provided sewer services to the last large lake area in the county that still relies on septic tanks as a primary method of dealing with wastewater.
Council member Jeff Brill made a motion to approve the $1.5 million for the project. That motion was seconded by Charlie Ashcraft. But the motion was defeated by a 5-2 vote by council members. Young then made the motion to proceed with $660,000 in funding for LCRUD. That was seconded by Harold Gingerich. That motion passed 7-0.
In other matters, the council members invited LaGrange County Highway Department Engineer Tharon Morgan to the podium to talk about a working roadmap she’s put together to repair and rebuild LaGrange County roads.
Morgan’s letter said the county roads were not built for the amount of horse, semi, and trailer traffic that the county now sees using county roads, especially roads located on the west side of the county.
The engineer added that she and the Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parish spent part of last week continuing to tour LaGrange County roads evaluating them.
The letter asked the council member to consider allocating additional funds to be used to hire contractors to help the highway department rebuild county roads. In addition, the county engineer also said that the fees the county charges for buggy plates need to be increased to help pay for those repairs. She also suggested the county consider charging new rural businesses an impact fee for the increased truck and customer traffic they cause on county roads. Morgan pointed out the county spends three times the funds repairing and rebuilding roads on the west side of the county as it does on the east side of the county.
LaGrange County Commissioner Terry Martin, who was in the audience for Monday’s meeting, told the council that the commissioners will be raising buggy plate fees soon, but didn’t say by how much. LaGrange County charges $100 for each buggy plate.
Morgan also included a list of the roads she considered in greatest need of repair in the letter she sent to the council members. The nine roads listed total about 50 miles and she estimated would cost $10.5 million to repair.
Some of the roads on the Moran’s list of those roads in the poor shape include C.R. 100S from C.R. 100W to C.R. 600W, C.R. 200S from Hawpatch to C.R. 1200W, C.R. 400S from C.R. 500W to C.R. 600W, C.R. 500S from C.R. 600W to 1200W, and C.R. 600S from C.R. 300W to C.R. 1200W.
