LAGRANGE — In case you didn’t notice, the pawpaw season here in northeast Indiana seems to have ended just about as quickly as it arrived.
Chances are, you probably didn’t notice, because many people don’t even know what they are, despite the fact they used to be abundant around northeast Indiana.
For the area’s pawpaw aficionados like the LaGrange County Parks Department naturalist Leslie Arnold, the short season is bad news. She spent the last couple of weeks anxiously waiting for the pawpaw fruits to ripen. A small grove of pawpaw trees are thriving inside the Maple Wood Nature Center east of LaGrange.
“My husband and I are pawpaw hounds,” she said with a laugh.
But then there are the rest of us, probably about 98% of Northeast Indiana, scratching our heads and saying to ourselves “Pawpaw? What’s a pawpaw?”
So meet the pawpaw, perhaps Indiana’s most forgotten and misunderstood fruit.
The pawpaw tree is native to the eastern United States. A small tree, the pawpaw inhabits the understory of most woods, rarely growing more than 40 feet tall.
The pawpaw tree, of course, produces the pawpaw — a 3-6 inch long, somewhat roundish fruit. The pawpaw tree wraps its fruit in a dense, greenish-yellow husk. That husk is filled with a soft, yellow, almost overly sweet custard-like fruit meant to nourish the 10 or so seeds it carries.
Its taste is often compared to something between a banana and mango, leading to handful of nicknames like the Hoosier banana, the Indiana banana, the Kansas banana, the poor man’s banana and many, many more.
Long a staple of Native Americans, the earliest written description of a pawpaw came in the journals kept by Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto, who in 1540 saw it being cultivated by the people inhabiting the southern United States.
The name is thought to be a variation on papaya, because the two are said to bear a superficial resemblance.
Once a fall staple in early American kitchens, the pawpaw was used to make everything from pudding to cakes. The pawpaw is said to be a favorite of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. It’s also believed that the pawpaw helped feed explorers Lewis and Clark in the early 1800s after they ran out of food on their way back from exploring the west coast of the United States.
At one point, the pawpaw was so popular, many towns around the Midwest were named Paw Paw, including those in Indiana and Michigan.
But shortly after World War II, the pawpaw, for whatever reason, fell out of favor with Americans. Some suggest it was the victim of its own very short shelf life. Others suggest that more and newer fruit varieties started pouring into American grocery stores at about that time.
These days, it’s hard to find a pawpaw, even in a farmers market.
“I don’t know why pawpaws fell out of favor,” Arnold said from the kitchen of the Maple Wood Nature Center. “I think it’s one of those things that you either grow up with or you simply don’t know it exists.”
Arnold admits she didn’t grow up eating pawpaws. She discovered the fruit while working.
“I didn’t discover pawpaws until I was in my early 20s. I went to a naturalist conference over in Ohio and the pawpaws were ripe when we were there and we went out and collected them,’ she said. “We made pawpaw popsicles, there was a pawpaw pudding, and I just fell in love with them.
Arnold said it’s still a mystery why others don’t seem to know about or care for the pawpaw.
“I guess for some people it could just be a turn off because of the texture, or the flavor. It’s kind of one of those things that either you like it or you don’t. It has a very sweet banana taste,” she explained.
Picking a ripe pawpaw is a bit of an art, too. Arnold wades into the grove of pawpaw trees not far from the nature center and quickly spies a small, 3-inch-long piece of fruit. Spotting a small green fruit hiding among same colored green leaves isn’t as easy as it sounds.
“It takes a bit of an eye to know what you’re looking for,” she said.
Once found, the next step is figuring out whether the fruit is ripe. She has a trick for that too.
It takes about five years for a pawpaw tree to begin producing fruit. This particular grove is filled with young trees that aren’t much taller than she is and are just starting to bear fruit. After finding the fruit, she carefully figures out which tree produced that fruit and then she gently starts shaking that branch.
“I’ve seen them as big as people’s hands,” she said. “The fun of it is figuring out what tree does that come from. Then give it a good shake, and if they fall off, they’re ready. Or if they’re low enough to the ground, if you touch them and sort of feel squishy, they’re probably ready.”
Finding ripe pawpaws isn’t easy. Much of the park’s wildlife find the fruit a welcome fall treat.
Eating the fruit is a bit of a learned experience, too. The outer skin is tough and doesn’t yield easily. Arnold said she’s seen some pawpaw fans who simply squeeze the fruit as hard as they can, pouring the soft fruit into their mouths. She has a softer touch. She runs a sharp knife around the pawpaw from pole to pole, cutting through the dense skin. Then, with a bit of gentle pressure, she twists the pawpaw open into two halves.
“At this point, you have a couple of choices. You can just squeeze the whole thing into your mouth and then filter the seeds out like you’re eating watermelon. Or you can take the time to take the seeds out and spoon the fruit into your mouth,” she said. “I guess it depends on how refined you are.”
Arnold said many pawpaw fans don’t like to talk about where they find their fruit.
“Pawpaw people are kind of like mushroomers,” she said. “If they find a good patch, they’re kind of secretive about it.”
Arnold doesn’t have that luxury. Her favorite pawpaw patch sits right next to the Maple Wood Nature Center building right in the middle of the county park.
“This is a public park. I can’t exactly stand here and say ‘Nothing to see here, nothing to see,’” she said, laughing.
