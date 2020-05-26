ALBION — Noble County will have a new plan director in late June, and it’s someone who is already familiar with northeast Indiana.
On Tuesday, Noble County Commissioners approved hiring Jennifer Barclay as the next plan director, succeeding Kenneth Hughes, who resigned this month in order to take a position in his hometown in coastal Georgia.
Aside from being highly qualified and interviewing well, Commissioner Anita Hess, who presented the contract to the board, said Barclay also comes to the job with some familiarity about northeast Indiana as she’s originally from Steuben County and grew up in a dairy farming family.
“She’s from the area, she’s from Steuben County,” Hess said. “Her father runs a dairy. She’s familiar with rural as well as city.”
Currently, Barclay is the city planner for Clayton, Ohio, a northwest suburb of Dayton, Ohio, off of Interstate 70. Clayton has a population of about 13,000, and while it has some residential subdivisions and commercial zones, the city limits also encompass some rural expanses on the outlying edges of the Dayton metro zone.
Barclay will begin in Noble County on June 29 and will start on a two-year contract.
Her compensation will be equal to that of the now-departed Hughes, at $55,540 annually with an extra $1,000 added once she completes a floodplain management certification.
Barclay was interviewed along with two other candidates who were under consideration, both of whom had withdrawn their names during the process.
Despite being the last candidate standing, Barclay was at the top of Noble County’s list anyway, drawing high praise from Noble County Council member George Bennett at the council’s last meeting earlier this month.
“Very impressed with the candidate that happens to be a young woman,” Bennett said, with Hess confirming Tuesday that he was speaking anonymously of Barclay at the time. “Her training and degree are very similar to Kenneth’s, her experience is actually more years than his, but she made a very favorable impression.”
In other business Monday, Noble County Highway Engineer Zack Smith reported that gas tax revenue had dropped 16.5%, about $50,000, over the last month due to the stay-at-home order.
With many people out of work and people staying at home and not driving, gas tax revenue, which pays for road maintenance, has been in decline.
Smith told commissioners that overall the county is only down about 1.5% for the year to date, because the county had some above-average months earlier in the year.
With the stay-at-home order lifted and many people back at work, Smith hoped that gas tax income will rebound quickly and hopefully not have too major of an impact on the road maintenance budget going forward.
“We are tracking that. Hopefully next month’s distribution should be telling if we’re over the hump,” Smith said.
