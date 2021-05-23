ALBION — It was, fittingly enough, an organic discovery.
It involved a woman from the Netherlands, an old Army man, a curious group of young people, some teachers passionate about project-based learning and a downed tree.
The fifth-grade classes at Central Noble Elementary School were developing trails in the woods that the corporation owns east of the Albion campus earlier this school year.
One of the students stumbled upon a dead tree. Inside that tree? Bees? Bunches and bunches of bees.
Like most people, the initial reaction was fear. That part of the trail was closed down to avoid the bees.
“Everybody’s afraid of bees,” Central Noble Elementary fifth-grade teacher Bentley Boots said. “Bees are pests.”
But they are also a valuable part of the food chain. Much of the food people eat wouldn’t be available if it weren’t for bees pollinating plants.
“Today, the commercial production of more than 90 crops relies on bee pollination,” the United States Department of Agriculture said on its website. “Of the approximately 3,600 bee species that live in the U.S., the European honey bee (scientific name Apis mellifera) is the most common pollinator, making it the most important bee to domestic agriculture. About one-third of the food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honey bees, including apples, melons, cranberries, pumpkins, squash, broccoli and almonds.
“Without the industrious honey bee, American dinner plates would look quite bare.”
Again, according to the USDA website:
“Pollination is vital to the approximately 250,000 species of flowering plants that depend on the transfer of pollen from flower anther to stigma to reproduce. The anther is the top-most part of the stamen, the flower’s male reproductive portion. Normally made up of four pollen sacs, the anther produces and releases pollen. The stigma, the top of the flower’s female reproductive part, is covered in a sticky substance that catches and traps the pollen grains.
“Depending on the specific plant species, the transfer of pollen from anther to stigma is achieved by wind, gravity, water, birds, bats, or insects. Some plants, such as pine trees and corn, produce light pollen that’s easily blown by wind. Other plants make heavy, sticky pollen that’s not easily blown from flower to flower. These plants rely on other agents, insects for example, to transfer the pollen.
“Upon entering a flower, an insect such as a honey bee, brushes against the pollen on the outside of the anther and carries it to the stigma. Sometimes, the pollen grains only need to reach the stigma of the same flower or another flower on the same plant. But often, the pollen must travel to the stigma of a flower on a different plant (but same plant species).”
Those fifth-grade students who stumbled upon that dead tree and the bees likely didn’t know much about bees and the food chain. But now they do.
Boots’ class was intrigued by the bees.
That’s how they selected bees and the making of honey in particular as the class’s project based learning assignment for the year.
Boots didn’t know much about bees, either.
“That’s the best part,” he said. “Being able to learn right alongside your kids. It changes your perspective on students.”
Using money from the Dekko grant, Boots purchased a hive that now is located on a tree on the far edge of the woods. Because it was too late in the year to go through a full cycle of bees and how they make honey, the corporation’s bee guy was called.
The “bee guy” is Central Noble School Corp. Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh.
And he wouldn’t have been the bee guy if it weren’t for his wife, a German woman who grew up gardening in the Netherlands. His wife knows the importance of bees.
Seven years ago, Osenbaugh got a hive from his wife.
“She got me into them,” the retired Army colonel said of bees. “They are fascinating.”
So Osenbaugh brought some of the racks containing honey from his own personal bee hive to the school’s outdoor learning center on the eastern edge of the Albion campus.
“My bees died after the winter, but they left me with a whole bunch of honey,” Osenbaugh said.
Osenbaugh was able to not only tell the kids about the harvesting process, he was able to show them. And it wasn’t a lecture, students got to not only observe the proper technique, but got hands-on with their learning, cutting the caps off the individual combs in the racks.
Once a comb is full, the bees use the same type of wax used to build the comb to seal it up so it can be stored.
After the students help cut the caps, the racks were put into a spinning machine which uses centrifugal force to throw the honey against the sides of the machine. Once that process was complete, the honey was drained into a bucket.
One of the other projects taken on by fifth graders at Central Noble’s elementary school involved harvest and making maple syrup.
“Food insecurity has driven all of our projects this year,” Boots said.
The type of hive purchased through the Dekko grant is relatively new. The flow hives allow honey to be harvest by turning a large key-type tool, which allows the honey to drain without disturbing the bees.
Osenbaugh, who has always used traditional hives, is anxious to see how the flow hive systems work.
And he will be learning right along with the students and Boots.
Boots said each bee has a purpose, just as each student takes on a role in any project they do with others. It’s a good lesson, he said, for how the world works, too.
That’s what make project based learning so important.
“It’s not just the outcome,” Boots said, “it’s the whole process.”
