LAGRANGE — Motorists continue to pass Indiana school buses stopped along the road picking up or dropping off students at an alarming rate — despite those bus drivers having activated their flashing red lights and stop arms.
In April, the state police said a data collection campaign it operated showed almost 2,600 motorists across the state passed legally stopped school buses on a single day.
LaGrange County law enforcement officials have created program aimed at catching and ticketing drivers who violate the state’s school bus stop arm laws, because of the severity of the problem.
Wednesday, 30 officers from around LaGrange County and northern Indiana set out with local school buses to patrol roads in each of LaGrange County’s three school systems identified as “high priority,” areas where stop arm violations seem to occur most frequently.
The law is fairly simple. Unless a road is divided by a large median, such as a broad grass strip, all traffic in both directions is required by law to stop for a bus whose red lights are activated and whose stop arm is deployed and allow children to safely get on or off the bus.
Ironically, Wednesday also was the first day of the trial of a Fulton County woman accused of killing three children and seriously injuring a forth in October of 2018 when she failed to stop for a stopped school bus. Alyssa Shepherd, 24, allegedly told police she saw the bus’s flashing lights but didn’t realize she was looking at a stopped school bus until it was too late. Shepherd was charged with three counts of reckless homicide as well as one count of criminal recklessness resulting in bodily injury because she passed a stopped school bus and struck four children. She was charged with reckless homicide Friday.
Glick said the point of a program like the LaGrange County’s Bus Blitz isn’t to write tickets, but to continue to raise awareness of the school bus stop arm laws, and to keep school children safe. He blames distracted drivers for the lion’s share of the problem.
Despite having announced on Facebook officers would be patrolling with buses Wednesday, law enforcement officials managed to witness at least two more school bus stop arm infractions. That brings the number of school bus stop arm violations to 28 in LaGrange County since the beginning of the year.
The 2018 Fulton County accident prompted state lawmakers to toughen up Indiana school bus stop arm laws, increasing the penalties for those convicted. Judges were given the option of suspending a driver’s license for up to 90 days. Those changes became law on July 1.
But despite the attention school bus stop arm laws got after Shepherd’s accident, many local school transportation directors say the problem hasn’t gotten any better.
“If anything, it seems to have gotten worse,” said Westview’s Transportation Director Brian Bills.
Whether in LaGrange, Noble, Steuben or DeKalb counties, bus drivers continue to report stop arm violations.
Josh Buhro, East Noble’s transportation director, said those infractions are a weekly occurrence.
“It varies by the day, but I’d say we average between five to 10 incidents a week,” he said.
In order to prosecute those responsible for breaking the state law, school systems like East Noble have outfitted their fleet of buses with sophisticated camera systems that can record those incidents on a hard drive. Those systems add about $2,000 to $3,000 to the cost of a new bus, but Buhro called it money well spent. East Noble has had its system in operation for about three years now.
East Noble buses are equipped with a multitude of cameras, including several forward-facing cameras, several rear-facing cameras and a dashcam that records from a driver’s point of view.
Before the cameras, Buhro said bus drivers were responsible for getting the plate numbers of any vehicle that passed a stopped school bus. Now that’s the camera’s job.
“Before stop arm cameras were around, the burden on the driver was not only to conduct the stop but to watch the mirrors, make sure traffic has stopped, monitor the kids and make sure they’re getting off safely,” he said. “When there was someone who drove past their stop arm, they were responsible looking in the mirror, writing that license plate down, getting a description of the vehicle and quickly getting that to someone in law enforcement so they could track down that vehicle. It was a very, very stressful endeavor for bus drivers.”
The camera records while the bus is in operation. All that data is stored on a hard drive within the bus. The buses are equipped with a special button that allows the driver to place a special mark on the hard drive to make it easier for school officials to find the recording of the stop arm violation and download it.
Buhro credits the cameras with decreasing the number of stop arm violations his drivers see in a given week. Before the camera systems were installed in the buses, Buhro said East Noble bus drivers were witnesses to 15 to 20 stop arm violations a week.
He also credits the cameras with giving law enforcement officers and the prosecutors the materials they need to successfully prosecute violators.
“It effectively documents the problem and allows us to get the right information to the authorities,” he said.
Lakeland also has cameras on its buses. Each new bus Westview and Fremont now purchase comes equipped with stop arm cameras.
But William Stitt, Fremont school superintendent, cautions the problem can’t be solved by technology alone. By contrast to large school corporations like East Noble, that sees weekly problems with motorists driving past stopped school buses, Stitt said his drivers only see the problem about once every three weeks.
While Fremont does have some buses equipped with cameras, sometimes even those devices can’t get a clear view of a driver’s license plate.
“The technology is great,” Stitt said,” but we’ve had a couple of incidents in the early morning when it’s still dark, and the light reflects off and washes out the license plates.”
Instead, the school system implemented a policy where bus drivers only do door side pick ups and drop offs where possible, especially on busy roads like State Road 120 where Stitt says most of the school’s reported stop arm violations occur.
That means the bus driver’s main role is still to see that each child gets on and off the bus safely.
“The bus drivers do worry about the safety of the kids on their bus,” Stitt said. “We are a school family and the bus drivers are a huge part of that and they know their job is to get the kids home and to school safely every day.”
