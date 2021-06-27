CORUNNA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department along with Corunna fire responded to a single vehicle personal injury accident in the 300 block of U.S. 6 near Corunna Saturday afternoon.
Nathan Talbot, 43, of Fort Wayne, was traveling east on U.S. 6 when he lost control of his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle coming out of a left hand curve.
Talbot’s motorcycle traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a guardrail throwing him from the bike.
Talbot who was not wearing a helmet suffered a significant laceration to his right leg and facial abrasions.
He was taken from the scene by DeKalb EMS to an area hospital for medical treatment.
