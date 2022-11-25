KENDALLVILLE — Signs are up and new pavement markings are being put down, but breaking some drivers of their old habits on U.S. 6 is proving a little hard to do as new lane configurations have been set in Kendallville.
Two intersections in particular — the S.R. 3 South junction near Kroger and U.S. 6 and Main Street — are throwing drivers for a loop as they're getting use to new lane setups at the intersections.
Police haven't seen any crashes yet, but local motorists are reporting plenty of close calls as drivers swoop over from lanes they're not supposed to be in.
The Indiana Department of Transportation crews are also running behind on the job, which hasn't helped the situations, and the threat of another cold snap is putting them into crunch time to get the job done before winter.
But for now, drivers need to take themselves off auto-pilot and pay closer attention to the new setup until that becomes their new normal.
As part of a repaving project stretching from Butler to Kendallville, INDOT announced in October that they would also be changing lane configurations on U.S. 6 in Kendallville.
Primarily, the biggest change was reducing U.S. 6 from four lanes to three lanes between Main Street and Fair Street, leaving the city with one lane of travel in each direction and then a shared center left turn lane for people who need to access side streets or businesses along the commercial corridor.
The INDOT engineer who explained t he plan at the Oct. 4 Kendallville City Council meeting noted the current four-lane setup creates "friction" — cars have to stop in the left travel lane if they want to make a left turn, causing cars to have to stop behind them or switch lanes; while vehicles also have to cross two lanes of oncoming traffic when turning.
By creating the center turn lane, that takes vehicles out of the travel lanes, allowing east-west vehicles to continue on their way without having to stop or wrap around stopped vehicles.
Also within the state's plan — and the part that has been causing much more problems lately — were some lane reconfigurations at S.R. 3 and at Main Street.
Drivers heading south on S.R. 3 at U.S. 6 still have three lanes when they hit the intersection, but those three lanes have changed.
Now instead of having two left turn lanes and a straight/right lane, there are dedicated left, straight and right turn lanes.
That's causing issues because several motorists don't realize that center lane has been turned into a straight only and not a left turn lane, Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said.
Those straight-only lane drivers are turning left, which is creating the potential for sideswipe accidents as those vehicles are on the right side of cars who are in the correct turn lane.
The S.R. 3 intersection is also complicated by the Main Street intersection changes.
While U.S. 6 remains two lanes between the two intersections, the left lane has become a left-turn-only into the Pizza Hut lot, while the right lane is for straight traffic and cars that need to turn right on Main Street.
That change has created problems from people who are in the left lane thinking they can still go straight, which they can't because U.S. 6 east of Main is now only one travel lane, not two. That's putting those cars on the side of thru-traffic.
The change is also why incorrectly turning from of the S.R. 3 straight-only is a problem, because left-turning vehicles need to go to the right lane because it's the only one that goes straight through the Main Street crossing.
If people turning left correctly from the left lane and going into the right lane in front of McDonald's at the same time as people turning left incorrectly from the S.R. 3 center lane, it puts two cars in the same spot at the same time and can cause collision.
"We've had some near misses and close calls. I received an email about it and that's one of the reasons we put out the social media post," Waters said of an informational post the police department put on its Facebook page earlier this week.
While new street signs were put up overhead to denote the changes, pavement markings were late being put down.
"What we're really hoping is they're painting some of the markings on the lanes themselves. They do have most of the signs up above but we're really hoping they get the lanes painted, all of the striping down, which I think will really provide more information and help for drivers," Waters said.
INDOT has simply been behind on the project, which originally was expected to be wrapped up by Thanksgiving, city engineer Scott Derby said.
Work crews were out Wednesday putting down some additional lane markings — after hearing the complaints from the city and its drivers about the motorist confusion — but Derby expected the finishing work would be stretched into next week.
"They were trying to hit the hotspots where they've seen some confusion. They've also been working on putting in the loop detection that triggers the traffic signals," Derby said.
INDOT operating procedures pull crews off jobs at noon the day before a major travel holiday like Thanksgiving so that commuters aren't held up by construction during those heavy travel days. However, Derby said, that means workers aren't back until Monday.
"They'll be back Monday, weather permitting," he said. "The weather could end up being the thing that stops them in their tracks."
In the meantime, motorists traveling U.S. 6 need to pay extra attention to the new lane configuration to avoid potential crashes.
