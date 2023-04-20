AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council is willing to meet in special session to help bring a natural gas line to its east industrial park.
The provider, NIPSCO, is willing to do the work.
The town is willing to pay for it.
Timing is everything.
NIPSCO is asking for the town to pay the cost of the installation upfront.
Municipalities are unable to do that by law.
As the town attorneys try to figure out a way through the impasse, the council welcomed the idea of having a special meeting should such a solution be found. The town is also consulting with other communities which have faced similar dilemmas and successfully navigated the situation.
When a business entity is offering a service to a town or city, the governing body approves the price submitted with a formal vote. That vote is usually a good enough guarantee that the service will be paid for in full.
After the work is completed, the business provides a claim to the town for the amount due. The council then approves that claim and the clerk-treasurer makes full payment.
NIPSCO isn’t willing to wait on that.
Also at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
• The Avilla Freedom Festival will take place from June 22-June 24 in downtown Avilla. The council approved the regular street closures required to be on the annual festival. The parade will be held beginning at 3 p.m., with Main Street closed from Fourth Street to Fisher Street.
• The town will be picking up the tab for the vast majority of the cost from its spring clean-up day on June 10.
People with items including used tires and car batteries will need to contact the town hall to pay for special tags.
• The council gave Town Manager Tena Woenker permission to take part in an effort being organized by Region III-A, which is gauging interest in applying for a grant which would pay 80% of the cost of installing charging stations for electric vehicles.
The grants range in the $500,000 area, more than most communities would need, so Region III-A is looking to see if multiple communities, including Albion and Ligonier, to pool their resources to have a station or two installed in their community.
According to Woenker, the charging stations would be placed on town-owned property, and could potentially be a draw for people who want to stop for a time and perhaps shop while their vehicle is getting charged.
There would be a credit card station to activate the process.
“People would pay for the charging,” Woenker said.
• The council approved a contract with Summit Sweeping to provide street sweeping in the spring and fall. The total cost of the two services will be $6,100.
• Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills reported his department had 318 calls for service in March.
• Avilla Fire Chief Chad Geiger said his department had 38 calls for service in March, with 25 of those being medical runs to assist Parkview Noble EMS>
The council approved Geiger’s request to spend $5,255 of his budget on 15 sets of fire boots, gloves and protective hoods.
The total cost was $13,255, but the department’s volunteers were going to spend $8,000 from the money it receives from investments held by the Noble County Community Foundation.
