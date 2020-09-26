Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
George A. Arroyo, 41, of the 3000 block of South Troy Street, Chicago, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Nicholous L. Finton, 34, of the 1900 block of Guilford Street, Huntington, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Friday by Albion police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Finton was held on $2,500 bond.
David A. Greer, 30, of the 300 block of River Bluff Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Thomas M. Lopez, 38, of the 300 block of Walker Street, LaPorte, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jake D. Lucero, 25, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Lucero was held on $1,000 bond.
Kristopher A. Meacham, 30, of the 4000 block of West 115th Street, Chicago, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Matthew R. Myers, 41, of the 800 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Myers was held on $2,500 bond.
Sandra M. Pociecha, 23, of the 3300 block of Crooked Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; Public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Pociecha was held on $2,500 bond.
