Five hundred sixty-one Carroll High School seniors, members of the class of 2022, received diplomas in ceremonies Sunday at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.
Some already have jobs, others will be seeking employment and many will start specialized training in apprenticeship programs or heading to colleges across the country this fall.
Promptly at 3 p.m., a quartet of senior Charger band trumpeters stepped forward to play “Call to Ceremony.” Immediately after, the concert band started the traditional graduation processional “Pomp and Circumstance,” following the banners representing the 13 Northwest Allen County Schools. Graduates in the school's traditional colors, blue and yellow, entered two by two and walked to their seats on the arena floor.
Unlike many other graduation ceremonies that feature staff members, successful alumnae and a prestigious speaker, Carroll’s featured its students and graduates. Along with the trumpet ensemble, the Charger band played the processional march. Class president Phu Le welcomed those in attendance, and speeches from co-valedictorians Emma Walker and Edwin Ng were provided.
The Charger chorus then sang “I Carry Your Heart,” and co-salutatorians Brandon Ngo and Gabrielle Hanna gave the farewell.
Next was the celebration of friendship, the traditional tassel ceremony and the recessional march played by the band.
The only administration participation involved Superintendent Steve Yager certifying the completion of Indiana graduation requirements by the class of 2022 and presentation of diplomas by Principal Brandon Bitting.
In her remarks, co-valedictorian Emma Walker implored the graduates to use their imaginations, put what they have learned at Carroll High School to good use, find their direction and “go take on the world.”
Co-valedictorian Edwin Ng said he wrote his speech between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. the night before.
“You embody the high school spirit,” Ng said. “We’ve completed a long, hard road which included some failures, some losses and some successes. Success is always coming. What you do from now on will define your future.”
Following a candlelight ceremony and a video presentation of candid class photos, the seniors became official alumnae with the tassel moving from the right side of the mortar board to the left.
Finally, the air was full of blue graduation caps, and the class of 2022 filed out to the front of the Coliseum to be united with family and classmates, many of whom won’t be seen again until the first class reunion in 2027.
