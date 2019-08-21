FORT WAYNE — Della Mae Lutter, 89, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 1:37 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Byron Health Center.
She was a 4-H leader for more than 37 years, serving as a dog trainer. She was a charter member and very active at Messiah Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Lutter is survived by her husband of 69 years, William Lutter; a son, David (Barbara) Lutter; two daughters, Denise Lutter and Dawn Lutter; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers; three sisters; and a grandson, Chad Lutter.
Funeral services were held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, with the Rev. Timothy Graham presiding.
Burial was at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Online condolences to the family can be made at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.