HUNTERTOWN — Alumni from Carroll High School, Huntertown High School and Arcola High School have until Feb. 14 to register for Northwest Allen County Schools’ final 50th era anniversary celebration, which will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Carroll High School. Reservations can be made by calling the school at 260-637-0064 and asking for Amy Thomas.
The district is expecting at least 100 alumni as in past years. The event is open to all Carroll, Huntertown and Arcola alumni.
“We have people coming from the class of 1956 all the way to 1975,” Thomas, the organizer for this year’s event, said.
The Feb. 28 event marks the last of three 50th era anniversaries the district planned. In 2018, NACS celebrated the last graduates of Huntertown and Arcola high schools. The 2019 anniversary honored the first graduating class of Carroll High School before the current building was constructed.
This year’s event will honor the class of 1970, which was the first to walk the halls of Carroll High School.
Due to the response the district has gotten from alumni over the past three years, NACS is considering future anniversary celebrations.
“We anticipate we will continue doing this because of the interest and our desire to stay connected with our alumni,” NACS Chief Communications Officer Lizette Downey said.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and alumni are invited to a home boys basketball game against Warsaw High School at 7 p.m. Alumni can also take tours of the building if they desire.
The cost for the event is $20 per person. Graduates from the class of 1970 will receive a reduced fee of $10. Admission includes dinner, dessert, entertainment and admission to the basketball game.
Dinner will be prepared and served by Carroll’s Blu Flame Culinary students. Entertainment will be provided by Dottie Mack and the American Legion Band, under the direction of Eli Arnold.
Gayle Marshall, a Huntertown High School graduate who attended the first 50th era anniversary two years ago, encourages alumni to join Feb. 28.
“I find it neat that the food is coming right from the culinary students,” Marshall said. “As long as I’m capable of it, I’m going to continue to go because it’s not just my class that goes.”
Marshall is a lifelong Eel River Township resident. She has been active in the Carroll Young Farmers and the school’s FFA department. Her family farm dates back to 1855, and the bus driver that took her to school every morning in Huntertown is still her neighbor. For her, the anniversary event is an opportunity to stay connected with the community she loves.
“Your neighbors are still your neighbors, but we’ve grown so much that it’s unbelievable what Northwest Allen County Schools has become,” Marshall said. “It’s pretty amazing that you still have families in the community that have been here for over a century.”
Marshall’s mother graduated from Huntertown High School in 1932, and several of her cousins graduated from Huntertown and Arcola. There were 88 students in her class at Huntertown
“If you listen to the opening line of our school song, it’s ‘Huntertown, we are loyal to you,’” she said. “I think that’s still really true.”
