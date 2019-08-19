August 9
4 extra patrols
07:38 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
07:48 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
08:22 Assist EMS, 2200 block of Myers Drive
09:01 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
09:38 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
14:41 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
15:58 Disturbance, 1600 block of West Gump Road
August 10
4 extra patrols
August 11
4 extra patrols
07:32 911 hang up, 15400 block of Oak Street
12:33 Property damage accident, Carroll Road and Mossy Oak Run
21:33 Occupied vehicle, 2800 block of Carroll Road
August 12
2 extra patrols
20:59 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 16000 block of Lima Road
August 13
5 extra patrols
05:37 911 hang up, 14100 block of Plank Street
17:19 Personal injury accident, SR 3 and West Gump Road
August 14
08:19 Hit-skip crash, Carroll and Bethel roads
23:50 Extra patrol, 15000 block of Lima Road
August 15
5 extra patrols
06:13 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road and SR 3
07:39 Audible alarm, 14700 block of Lima Road
08:31 Audible alarm, 15600 block of SR 3
