August 9

4 extra patrols

07:38 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

07:48 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

08:22 Assist EMS, 2200 block of Myers Drive

09:01 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

09:38 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

14:41 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

15:58 Disturbance, 1600 block of West Gump Road

August 10

4 extra patrols

August 11

4 extra patrols

07:32 911 hang up, 15400 block of Oak Street

12:33 Property damage accident, Carroll Road and Mossy Oak Run

21:33 Occupied vehicle, 2800 block of Carroll Road

August 12

2 extra patrols

20:59 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 16000 block of Lima Road

August 13

5 extra patrols

05:37 911 hang up, 14100 block of Plank Street

17:19 Personal injury accident, SR 3 and West Gump Road

August 14

08:19 Hit-skip crash, Carroll and Bethel roads

23:50 Extra patrol, 15000 block of Lima Road

August 15

5 extra patrols

06:13 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road and SR 3

07:39 Audible alarm, 14700 block of Lima Road

08:31 Audible alarm, 15600 block of SR 3

