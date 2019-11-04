Oct. 27

2 extra patrols

01:06 Shots fired, 1700 block of Hunter Street

16:09 911 hang up, 13200 block of SR 3

Oct. 28

1 extra patrol

16:14 Open door, 2000 block of Apollo Drive

Oct. 29

2 extra patrols

09:22 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road

Oct. 30

1 extra patrol

12:26 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

Oct. 31

2 extra patrols

09:24 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

14:20 Animal investigation, 1900 block of West Gump Road

14:51 Deer permit, 1900 block of West Gump Road

19:15 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Gump Road

Nov. 1

4 extra patrols

00:34 Nuisance, 2000 block of West Cedar Canyons Road

12:38 Alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

05:49 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

08:54 Traffic stop, Trinity Street at Lima Road

Nov. 2

6 extra patrols

