Oct. 27
2 extra patrols
01:06 Shots fired, 1700 block of Hunter Street
16:09 911 hang up, 13200 block of SR 3
Oct. 28
1 extra patrol
16:14 Open door, 2000 block of Apollo Drive
Oct. 29
2 extra patrols
09:22 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road
Oct. 30
1 extra patrol
12:26 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
Oct. 31
2 extra patrols
09:24 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
14:20 Animal investigation, 1900 block of West Gump Road
14:51 Deer permit, 1900 block of West Gump Road
19:15 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Gump Road
Nov. 1
4 extra patrols
00:34 Nuisance, 2000 block of West Cedar Canyons Road
12:38 Alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
05:49 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
08:54 Traffic stop, Trinity Street at Lima Road
Nov. 2
6 extra patrols
