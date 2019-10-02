HUNTERTOWN — Northwest Allen County Schools estimates it will bring in nearly $26 million in tax levies for the 2020 budget year. The district’s assessed valuation for 2020 is just over $2.4 billion — an increase of about 10.1% from last year. During a public hearing Sept. 23, NACS Business Manager Bill Mallers said he expects to see a slight decrease in the tax rate in 2020. The Board of School Trustees plans to adopt a budget of $81,435,500 during its Oct. 14 meeting.
The district’s education fund — which is paid for by the State Basic Grant and based largely on student enrollment — will see an appropriation of just under $48 million. The district’s average daily membership count for last month was estimated at 7,824, which would be an increase of about 136 students as a recent demographic study accurately estimated down to the nearest student, Superintendent Chris Himsel said.
The district will budget an appropriation of just under $15 million for debt service in 2020. About $2.5 million will be budgeted toward the debt accrued by a recent referendum to construct the district’s new elementary school, Aspen Meadow. The total rate estimate associated with district debt is just over 63 cents. Mallers said the plan is to decrease the debt service fund so that there is no tax rate increase for 2020.
The school board also heard plans for capital projects and bus replacement.
The capital project plan for 2020-22 — which includes capital acquisitions and projects totaling $10,000 or greater — bares a total budget of $989,000. Projects attributing to an estimated $5.6 million in expenditures include Arcola carpet repair ($30,000); Cedar Canyon lab renovations ($12,500); Eel River asphalt and sidewalk repair ($18,000); Hickory Center carpet and flooring repair ($43,500); Hickory Center playground repair and installation ($23,000); Oak View carpet repair ($25,000); Perry Hill concrete and asphalt repair ($20,000); Carroll Middle School carpet repair ($30,000); Maple Creek asphalt, concrete and roof repairs ($91,000); Carroll High School and Carroll Freshman Center security system repairs ($25,000), science lab station upgrades ($25,000) and sports facility work ($70,000); natatorium painting ($26,000); and transportation center parking lot repair and sealing ($22,000); as well as the purchase of a $70,000 service truck.
The district’s 2020-24 bus replacement plan will replace three 78-passenger buses and three 66-passenger buses with six 78-passenger conventional buses for $856,300. The district will also purchase an additional 15-passenger yellow bus.
“In the past, all of the buses we were replacing were (66-passenger buses), and next year will be the last year we have that split,” Himsel said. “That’s significant because that’s one of the ways we’ve dealt with the growth is that every time we replaced a bus we’ve picked up 12 passengers without having to buy a bus. We’re now getting to the point where that’s not the only way of dealing with the growth — now we’re going to have to start increasing the bus fleet.”
In other news
• The school board approved a design agreement with Barton-Coe-Vilamaa for the site improvement project that will include an overhaul of the Carroll High School football and track stadium. The board also announced Weigand Construction will be the construction manager. The company has built the turf field at DeKalb High School, as well as the basketball stadiums at Indiana Weslayan University and Grace College, just to name a few.
“We’re excited to get going on the project. I live in the district so it’s great to be working on something right in my backyard.” Dave Jankowski, vice president and director of pre-construction at Weigand said. Jankowski’s daughter is a freshman at Carroll.
